New Citroën C3: impressions when driving

The New Citroën C3 arrives on the national market with an entry proposal, with a focus on low cost and fuel economy, as well as a lower price, starting at R$ 68,990.

Very different from previous generations, the C3 went from being a premium compact hatchback to being a more popular car, positioned between the Fiat Mobi and Argo in the Stellantis group.

In practice, it is a Uno within the group, being designed to be a hatch with an adventurous function, although it has a good simplification of its project.

With a Firefly 1.0 engine with up to 75 horsepower, the New C3 kept its French DNA with the old EC5M 1.6 16V with up to 120 horsepower and a six-speed automatic transmission option.

Having adequate internal space, the small double chevron is the brand’s simplest model since it arrived here and its mission is to win new customers for Citroën.

With a cool look and a 315-liter trunk, the New C3 draws attention to the details, but fails badly in some, indicating intervention in the post-Stellantis project.

Offered in Live, Live Pack, Feel and Feel Pack versions, in addition to the First Edition with 2,000 units, the New C3 bets on the look with an option in two tones and a mix of tones.

With suspension having a ground clearance of 18 cm, the New C3 bets on an SUV attitude, but follows the line of the C4 Cactus, with a minimalist interior, even exaggerating in this aspect.

The content is adequate to the proposal, but items such as the driver’s armrest and autopilot are missing in the Feel Pack version, as well as a tachometer and split rear seat.

New Citroën C3 – Visual impressions

The New Citroën C3 has a friendly appearance, with large and simple headlights, highlights the LED daytime running lights, and can have fog lights and white frames, depending on the version and package.

With 15-inch steel or light alloy wheels, the C3 has a high waistline and Airbumps on the sides, in addition to a straight roof.

At the rear, the lanterns are simple, but with an interesting design, accompanying the trunk lid with good access.

The stylized roof bars are another point to attract the consumer, as well as the roof in a contrasting white or black color.

Inside, the New C3 has a panel with an attractive design in proposal, highlighting the double air diffusers, in addition to superior material with striking textures and highlighted colors.

However, the Citroën C3 2023 disappoints in the cluster, which is in a frame originally made for a 7-inch display and LED lights for fuel level and water temperature.

Unfortunately, that was cut and left a little more than 4 inches, monochrome and without tachometer screen…

The steering column has only height adjustment, while the air conditioning is manual. On the passenger side, the glove compartment has medium space, far from the previous generation.

To simplify things further, the rear power windows are in the console between the front seats, but at least it has two USB ports for those in the back.

At the front, the electric windows have controls on the doors and the mirrors are on the dashboard, while the roof has only interior light and sunshades with mirrors without lighting.

The trim on the doors and dashboard employs a lot of plastic, while the seats are finished in plain fabric, with the rear seat being one-piece.

The space behind is medium, sufficient for its proposal, as well as the internal height and seat adjustment, being on average 10 mm higher than in traditional hatches.

The luggage compartment has good space with 315 liters, a thin spare tire and good access through the lid, but without a split seat.

New Citroën C3 – Impressions when driving

The New Citroën C3 arrives with a proposal of economy before performance, with the 1.0 Firefly engine of up to 75 horses responding well for a car with just over 1,000 kg of weight and good calibration for the mission of the new car.

It has good low-end torque and its gear ratio is adequate for the job, although the engagements are a little stiff and even imprecise, especially in third gear.

The adjustment of the tambulator could be the same as the Peugeot 208 1.0, much softer and more precise. The clutch has good height and softness.

With light and progressive electric steering, the New C3 1.0 runs with ease on the asphalt and supports cobblestones and uneven floors well, showing that the suspension setup was adequate for Brazil.

The height of the suspension and the apparent robustness in potholes and other bad things of the Brazilian pavement, are minimized by the set.

In curves, the New C3 also proved to be right, without exaggerating leaning or excessive softness.

The brakes also serve well, noting that it has traction and stability controls, as well as a hill start assistant, but only two airbags.

The handling of the New C3 1.0 pleases in relation to the car’s proposal, with an acceptable noise level for its mission, however, higher than the previous generation.

The New C3 1.6 automatic – there was no manual 1.6 at the launch event – ​​responds well with the 1.6 16V engine with up to 120 horsepower, already well known and with good torque at low rpm.

With Aisin’s six-speed automatic transmission, the C3 behaves well and focuses on consumption, even too much, as it takes time to respond in some situations, especially in Eco mode.

It is noticed right away that the intention is not performance, but comfort and economy as if it were a CVT, but the set pleases in the mission to bring more comfort to the driver.

Without a tachometer, however, it is not known exactly how it works in relation to gears, not even during urban or road use, with only the ears as a guide.

Manual shifts help you get better performance, but don’t get carried away.

With the most power, the New C3 1.6 automatic comes well for travel and use in the heavy day to day of cities, being an interesting option, despite the price.

Overall, the New C3 fulfills its mission, but it could have paid more attention to some details and used the Firefly 1.3 with CVT instead of the EC5M, which would have given it better efficiency and adequate performance.

New Citroën C3 – Photo gallery