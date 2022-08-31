new game can return to the classic formula

Jason Schreier, a journalist at Bloomberg, shared more information about an alleged new Assassin’s Creed this Tuesday (30). In response to a leak, he reinforced the game’s setting in Baghdad and the focus on Basim, but brought important news about gameplay mechanics and the end of the RPG system.

Originally, the information was released by youtuber j0nathan and detailed various aspects of the game known by the codename “Rift”. According to the insider, the title will be called Assassin’s Creed Mirage and arrives between April and June 2023, returning to the basic formula of the series (Eagle’s Vision, Brotherhood story and more elements).

Additionally, the content creator reinforces previous rumors about the time when the action will take place — between the 860s and 870s and during anarchy in Samarra. However, the big change is due to the renewal of the gameplay. In Mirage, there will be no choices in dialogue, gender selection and character evolution system.

A familiar person tells me parts of this new Assassin’s Creed leak are true (such as the name and the other stuff Bloomberg has already reported: spring 23, Baghdad, back to AC basics) and other parts are not (“multiple cities to explore” ) https://t.co/qmM6UZtKnG — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 30, 2022

Among these aspects, Schreier reinforced some points and denied others, stating that the existence of “multiple cities to explore” is not true. He also cites “other parties” as false claims, but doesn’t say whether there’s just a misconception about the open world.

Ubisoft may be preparing an Assassin’s Creed remake

Other news from the leak suggests that Ubisoft is working on a remake of the first Assassin’s Creed. The project would be in “secret” development under the same molds as Rift / Mirage and can be integrated into the new game’s Season Pass. The content would arrive “a few months ahead” and includes a Constantinople DLC.

As nothing has been officially commented on by Ubisoft, all information should be treated as rumors. But it’s worth remembering: the publisher will talk about the future of the franchise at an event scheduled for September — without a specific date.

