New Range Rover starts at R$ 1.1 million

Luxury, power and ostentation, the New Range Rover comes to the Brazilian market directly from the UK and with four new versions: Range Rover SE, Autobiography, First Edition and SV, starting at R$1,160,650 (D350) and R$1,604. 170 (P530).

The New Range Rover arrives with D350 MHEV Ingenium in-line six-cylinder diesel engines and the powerful P530 V8 gasoline engine, but it will have a PHEV version in 2023 and all-electric in 2024.

Divanildo Albuquerque, Managing Director of Land Rover in Brazil, says: “We are very happy with the arrival of the first Range Rover units in Brazil. This vehicle perfectly portrays the “Modern Luxury” concept with a clean and fluid design, positioning Range Rover at the top of the global ultra-luxury brands.”

Albuquerque adds: “During the pre-sale period, we had an incredible reception from our dealer network and our customers, and we are confident that this vehicle will be a milestone in Land Rover’s history.”

With a sophisticated look, New Range Rover features an all-aluminium body with greater refinement, finished with innovative textiles and tactile Ultrafabrics™, among others, continuing Land Rover’s pioneering relationship with Kvadrat.

The package includes climate-controlled seats with massage function, a panoramic sunroof, a 1,600-watt Meridian Siganture sound system, as well as 20-watt speakers in the headrests, with headphone effect and mute function.

The New Range Rover’s “pressurized” environment has a third-generation Active Noise Cancel, which monitors vibrations in the wheels, using 35 Meridian Signature speakers.

Equipped with a 13.1-inch digital cluster and 13.7-inch Pivi Pro multimedia, the New Range Rover also has two 11.4-inch screens for rear entertainment, plus a digital display for air conditioning and rear-seat media.

Inside the cabin, the New Range Rover features Cabin Air Purification Pro, with dual-nanoeTM X for allergen reduction and pathogen removal and optional PM 2.5 filtration.

The new-generation Ranger Rover also has Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist, as well as predictive air suspension with GPS navigation to anticipate the topography.

The luxury SUV also has configurable Terrain Response, All Terrain Progress Control, 4×4 traction, 360-degree camera with transparent hood function and, for the first time, directional rear wheels.

For the first 50 customers, a special aluminum model in Sunset Gold Satin, the same as the First Edition.

Range Rover 2023 – Photo Gallery