New Ranger Rover debuts in Brazil with a lot of luxury and millionaire price | releases

The SUV segment in Brazil is more luxurious and technological than ever. That’s because the new generation of Land Rover Range Rover has just landed here. With bold lanterns, refrigerator and crystal glasses, the utility comes in seven versions, with two engines (diesel and gasoline) and prices between BRL 1,160,650 The BRL 1,604,170 .

The First Edition configurations both diesel (R$ 1,288,550) and gasoline (R$ 1,330,550) can also receive the Sunset Gold Satin special paint (an almost rosé pearly gold tone), which adds BRL 51 thousand to the final price of the vehicle. Even with figures that exceed R$ 1 million, Land Rover informs that it already exists 477 pre-sold units of the luxury jeep.

The first engine option is the D350 MHEV: a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder turbodiesel that delivers 350 hp and 71.4 kgfm of torque. The acronym MHEV refers to the mild hybrid set, in which a generator “relieves” the combustion engine and is responsible for some basic functions, such as the start-stop operation. In this case, there is no electric propulsion. the acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h is done in 6.1 s – remembering that the SUV weighs 2,505 kg in this version.

The second, gasoline, is equipped with the traditional V8 engine, available in the P530 variant. The 4.4 unit with compressor provides 530 hp and 76.5 kgfm. O 0 to 100 km/h drops to 4.6 seconds (2,585 kg) and top speed is 250 km/h. It is worth remembering that in both options the transmission is an eight-speed automatic.

New Land Rover Range Rover Version Price SE Diesel MHEV BRL 1,160,650 Autobiography Diesel MHEV BRL 1,270,000 First Edition Diesel MHEV BRL 1,288,550 SV Diesel MHEV BRL 1,546,170 SE Gasoline BRL 1,202,650 Autobiography Gasoline BRL 1,328,000 First Edition Gasoline BRL 1,330,550 SV Gasoline BRL 1,604,170

The promised version full hybridP510 E, which combines an in-line six-cylinder petrol engine and an electric 134 hp engine – with more than 500 hp and a range in electric mode of over 100 km – will stay for a second moment.

autosport went to California (USA) to ride first-hand in the luxury top-of-the-line SV, which has first-class airplane pampering, such as armchairs, refrigerator and crystal glasses. Check out the video!

As expected, the new Range Rover has great workmanship and materials. To complete the seats are air-conditioned and have a massage function. Like other Land Rover (as well as Jaguar) cars, the new SUV receives the multimedia center with 13.1-inch floating screen touch sensitive. The instrument panel has a 13.7″ display and can be configured with different graphics.

But the rear passengers are not left out either. There is two individual 11.4″ screens mounted on the back of the front seats. They can be operated independently and support connecting most devices with an HDMI port.

The petrol option comes with a traditional V8 engine, available in the P530 variant

O 1600W Meridian premium sound brings the technology of noise canceling. The system monitors wheel vibrations and tire and engine sounds transmitted to the cabin and generates a cancellation signal, which is reproduced in the 35 speakers.

If you want even more silence, there are a pair of 60mm-diameter speakers in the headrests for each of the four interior occupants that create individual silence zones similar to the effect of headphones. In the equipment list there are 360 degree camera, steering rear axle, automatic parking system, night vision camera, between others. The vehicle will also have Over-The-Air (OTA) technology to receive updates remotely.

Interior is quite luxurious and the multimedia center has a 13.1-inch screen

Rival of the Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7, the British is the one that least seems to have undergone a revolution in terms of design, maintaining the “square” and minimalist style characteristic of the manufacturer’s cars. But his lines became smoother. Perhaps the only “but” is the lantern designmore final and vertical, with a shiny black stripe that interconnects them all along the trunk lid.

The SUV is the automaker’s first model to use the new MLA Flex platform, developed to receive combustion, hybrid or electric motorization. The other two that use the same architecture are the Range Rover Sport and the unprecedented Range Rover crossover, which will be released in the future. In this way, the vehicle is already prepared for the launch of the electric version, confirmed for 2024.

New Land Rover Range Rover is 5.05 meters long and 3 m between axles

The base gives the Ranger Rover a length of 5.05 meters, a wheelbase of 3 meters, a width of 2.05 meters and a height of 1.87 meters. Another possibility is the third row of seats: it is the first time that the jeep will have a seven-seat option. The brand’s famous off-road capabilities continue, with an updated all-wheel drive system and 900mm submersion capability. It remains to be seen whether Land Rover will bring this configuration to Brazil.