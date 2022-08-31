Ney Lima is disqualified from the Farm and vents: ‘full of hate’

It was not this time that Ney Lima will join A Fazenda. The influencer told this Monday (29), on his Instagram, that he received information from Record TV that he was disqualified from the list of the reality show.

He revealed that he was very close to entering the house, reaching one of the last stages, but the show’s production called to inform him that he was being pulled from participation.

“I’m pissed off. Full of hate. I’m really going to say it, I’m not taking it to the grave. My advisor called me and said that this year was going to happen. I got excited. I had to organize my life. Then I went to talk to the psychologist. Days later my publicist calls me,” she commented.

With his participation in several stages to qualify, Ney Lima had bought several expensive clothes, which cost up to R$ 3 thousand. Photos and videos were already being taken for him to publish as soon as he was inside the Farm.

“Look, Neil. She didn’t roll. There was a new person with the same profile as you and it didn’t happen for you. I lose I’m pissed*. I gave up something big in my life. Scam,” he said.

The ‘big thing’ that the Bahian gave up was precisely the reduction of the role he has in the Netflix series ‘A Sogra que Te Pariu’. To enter the reality show, Ney had to advance some scenes.