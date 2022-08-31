Neymar supports Richarlison for embassies and mocks former player he criticized

Credit: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Richarlison replaced Heung Min-Son, 29 minutes into the second half, in Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest last Sunday (28 August).

The Brazilian was the protagonist, even with little time on the field and without having hit the nets. The reason: a skill move he came up with.

After receiving the ball, the striker of the Brazilian team hit three embaixadinhas and gave a pass with the game in progress.

The move annoyed an opponent who committed a sharper foul seconds later. In addition, it displeased the German Dietman Hamann.

On social media, the former Liverpool player claimed that Richarlison disrespected the opposing team.

“Nothing to do with exhibitionism. Should have been yellow (carded) for unsportsmanlike conduct and restarted with a speaking charge for (Nottingham) Forest,” he tweeted.

Richarlison did not let it go and replied: “cry more”. The comment won Neymar’s support.

In the same post, the PSG striker published laughing emojis as a form of contempt for what Hamann said.

See the posts by Neymar, Richarlison and Hamann:

Nothing to do with showboating. Should have been booked for unsportsmanlike conduct and restarted with free kick to Forest https://t.co/KD2xyufXdE — Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) August 29, 2022

😂😂😂😂 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) August 30, 2022

game summary

On the pitch, Tottenham beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the City Ground stadium.

Both goals were scored by Harry Kane. The English striker still missed a penalty.

With the result, Spurs reached 10 points and share the Premier League runners-up with reigning champions Manchester City and Brighton.

Arsenal have 12 points and lead the national tournament in isolation. Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are in 14th place and have four points.