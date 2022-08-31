No time bro! Atlético-MG president gets angry and gives Cuca a deadline to define if he stays in 2023

Atlético-MG is experiencing a frustrating season for its fans. After winning the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil in 2021, Galo cannot repeat the same performance. Eliminated from Libertadores and the national knockout, the team is 14 points behind Palmeiras in the Brasileirão.

With very remote chances of winning the national championship, Galo is already looking to 2023. However, it has a serious problem to be solved: who will coach the team.

After betting on Antonio Mohamed, the club appealed to Cuca. However, the coach only has a contract until the end of 2022. And he has not yet guaranteed a presence in the team next season..

“We need to quickly resolve this issue of coach and plan the year 2023. Not that we are standing still. We have already been talking, but in the next few days you can be sure, that the collegiate body, together with Rodrigo Caetano, will sit down and decide “, said the president of Atlético-MG, Sérgio Coelho, in an interview with Rádio Itatiaia.

Brazilian Team

Cuca is one of the main names quoted to take over the Brazilian team in 2023, as Tite will leave the command after the Qatar World Cup. Even the coach has already said that he will follow the World Cup in loco, directly from the Middle East.