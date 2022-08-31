“No words to describe what I’m feeling”; Juliette gets emotional and celebrates her participation in ‘Mar do Sertão’

The singer published a closing video of the first chapter of the soap opera, which had her voice as the musical background.

Former BBB and singer Juliette Freire is happy with her life and there is no shortage of reasons for that. She is making her presence felt in a very special way in the new six o’clock soap opera, “Mar do Sertão”, TV Globo, and celebrated with her fans and followers on social networks this achievement in her career. The feuilleton has the voice of the woman from Paraíba in its soundtrack.

The BBB 21 winner recorded her version of the song “Deus Me Proteja de Mim”, originally sung by Chico César, an artist of whom she is a big fan. The song is part of the official soundtrack of the plot. That’s why, on Tuesday (30), the day after the premiere of the new soap opera, Juliette used her official Twitter account to celebrate the success.

The singer published a closing video of the first chapter of the soap opera, which had her voice as the musical background: “How exciting! No words to describe what I’m feeling when I see my version of this beautiful song in the soap opera! Who here watched?”she wrote in the caption of the publication on the microblog, receiving the affection of the followers.

Juliette received many messages of affection and congratulations, including from celebrities. One of them was the funk singer Pocah, her confinement colleague at the BBB 21 house: “How beautiful! Congratulations, my friend”, said the singer. “Happy, emotional and proud. You deserve so much,” said one fan. “This is the first of many,” wrote another. “I was very happy and I’m only watching the soap opera for one reason”, declared yet another fan.