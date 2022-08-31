“Nobody knows what it is…”; Maisa Silva vents at the hospital and leaves fans worried

The actress revealed that she had the “accident” during a day at work.

Photo 1: Reproduction/Instagram/@maisa | Photo 2: Reproduction/Official Twitter by Maisa Silva
The actress and presenter Maisa Silva took advantage of his social networks to comment on a problem. On Monday (29), she published a photo in a hospital and left her fans worried about the shared moment. In the record, she appears with a plug in one of her eyes.

On his official Twitter profile, Maisa revealed that he was working, when he caught a strong wind. This caused a “foreign body” to accidentally enter her eye. “On a freezing Monday I was at work when, once again, a foreign body enters my eye. A wind hit, a thing got in my eye”she began.

Second Maisashe needed to go to the hospital and has already left a tip for her fans. “Then I went to the hospital, we took it out. The golden tip: Don’t scratch your eye, because if you don’t, you can scratch the cornea. It’s happened to me other times, but I didn’t scratch it. Thank you for the concern”he wrote.

A fan questioned whether the “foreign body” was rice or something from the team. Maisa explained: “The doctor thinks it was a piece of glass… it was transparent, but it has dye, that’s why it’s yellow. But nobody knows what it is.”. The actress and presenter also revealed that this is not the first time this has happened to her.

