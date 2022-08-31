Nóis na Firma: Meet the characters of the humorous

She is also impatient, emotional and very sexy and doesn’t realize that her nephew is in love with her, because she only has eyes for her husband Armando. She doesn’t understand why he disappeared and didn’t take her with him. Desirée dresses in a station wagon style, full of sparkles and jewels. Exaggerated in everything, very high and thin heels, huge false eyelashes. Sporting brands and bags that cost a car. Dresses that are too short, always leaving the bosom and legs out, driving anyone who looks at them crazy. But she never betrayed or would betray Armando. She dresses like that because she is like that.