Nóis na Firma: Meet the characters of the humorous

With general direction by Mauricio Donato, final writing by Márcio Araújo and text supervision by Claudio Torres, “Nóis na Firma” is inspired by the successful series “The Office” and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The costumes, art direction and colors are based on Almodóvar films, such as “Down with Love” and “Seven Men and a Secret”. Fun will be guaranteed.
Meet the characters that will be in “Nóis na Firma”:
VANDO GUERRA (Moacyr Franco)
He is one of the partners, owners of Nóis na Firma. Successful entrepreneur who retired and now has to go back to work to help rebuild the company.
He’s a rigid man, who doesn’t speak his mind to speak his mind. Hard to praise, easy to criticize. He is a great leader, but others are afraid and find him annoying for being too demanding.
With style and elegance, Vando wears bow ties and suspenders, with a shirt, dress pants and two-tone shoes. He doesn’t hide his gray hairs. Married to Rossiclea for over 40 years, he has 1 only child: Júnior Filho. He is Armando Guerra’s twin.
ARMANDO GUERRA (Moacyr Franco)
Orlando’s twin brother, he is the family’s crook. Loved by everyone, he can take anyone in the “beak”, both from the family and from outside. Everyone falls for him. He’s the king of scams, he’s spent his life doing it. Armando is very friendly, engaging, seductive, fiery.
He dresses in lush and colorful suits, loves fancy prints and gold shirts, necklaces, bracelets, watches, rings. He wears sunglasses. He looks like a star, or a bookie. He wears a wig of blonde and red hair.
JUNIOR FILHO (Marcelo Medici)
He is Vando’s spoiled son, 40 years old, but still acting like a teenager, he has had several jobs in his father’s companies. He is very clumsy, but well-meaning. He makes big fuss and, having a certain leadership spirit, takes everyone down the hole with him. Good vivant, but involved with work. He wants to succeed like his father. Humorous, funny, he has a secret crush on Desirée, his uncle’s wife.
Junior Filho is terrified of his father and sees him as his great hero, everything he does is to get his father’s approval. Relentlessly pursue success! He has an almost sick relationship with his mother. She treats him like he’s 3 years old. He is the clumsy that in the end, almost always, solves it! Junior is modern, wears a plaid suit, with vests. He wears a shirt without a tie or T-shirt and cool sneakers. He is cool in costume and appears to be quite bourgeois.
FILO (Gorete Milagres)
Filo is the coffee woman. She’s naive, sweet, but she always speaks her mind. The same character from the series that was so successful with its catchphrase “oh, poor thing!”. She’s a virgin, she doesn’t understand sex jokes. Despite her naivety, she is very smart in her simple way.
Filó is everyone’s friend, always ready to help, but doesn’t like to work too much. She is not silly! She dresses in typical Filó clothes.
ROSSICLEA (Valéria Victorian)
Orlando’s wife, Júnior Filho’s mother, is a hardworking woman, faithful to her husband, to the company and pampers her son in every way, and even spoiled it so much that she protected him. She is also very jealous of her husband. She keeps working, because until she sees Junior Filho succeed, her work will not be finished.
He treats his son as if he were still 3 years old, overprotecting him. He talks too much and talks without thinking. The more base of the pyramid, the more it mistreats. Love a shack! Rossicléa is rich, but with a certain exuberance in colors, suits, chic dresses with belts of the same fabric, jackets, comfortable high-heeled shoes, she loves big earrings, bracelets, necklaces, rings and makeup. She wears high buns and hairstyles, is a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown.
DESIRÉE BOURBOM (Arícia Silva)
She is Armando’s umpteenth wife. Rich from birth, she fell into a big blow from her husband and lost everything. She lives borrowing money, but always absurd amounts. She is in love with Armando and doesn’t care about the age difference. She’s young, pretty, likes luxury, but she’s not a self-serving opportunist as some imply. Desirée is the firm’s PR, she knows how to deal well with people and has good contacts to solve problems and good ideas to bring in clients.
She is also impatient, emotional and very sexy and doesn’t realize that her nephew is in love with her, because she only has eyes for her husband Armando. She doesn’t understand why he disappeared and didn’t take her with him. Desirée dresses in a station wagon style, full of sparkles and jewels. Exaggerated in everything, very high and thin heels, huge false eyelashes. Sporting brands and bags that cost a car. Dresses that are too short, always leaving the bosom and legs out, driving anyone who looks at them crazy. But she never betrayed or would betray Armando. She dresses like that because she is like that.
MARTA LUCIA (Mônica Augusto)
It’s the big villain. Very rich, owner of many properties and buildings around the city. Marta is super fun for being very “entertaining” and bossing anyone around, without fear. She has a dog that is her son and will do anything for him. She screams insanity and intimidates with her strength. She is friends with many powerful ones.
Marta dresses like a “rich woman”, wears huge hats, lush bags, fur coats. She uses it as a reference to Cruella (Glenn Close) from “The Dalmatians”. She appears by surprise at “Nóis na Firma” and is always looking for reasons to expel everyone from the building. She has a great catchphrase: “Money in and you out”.
GLORINHA REAL (Ana Paula Minerato)
She is an influencer, she never puts down her cell phone. She thinks she’s famous and her life is one big social network. Everything that happens inside “Nóis da Firma” she wants to post. She only thinks about views. She often does lives that almost no one watches and her goal is to gain new followers for her and the company.
Glorinha lives under the illusion that she is successful. She is very beautiful, she shows the crude products that she receives from her only fan (Vanesso). She uses the internet terms ‘shared’ a lot, ‘liked it, like it’. She dresses like a modern woman, who wears comfortable clothes, which makes her even more beautiful.
ATAULFO (Rene Vanorder)
He owns a computer repair and maintenance company. It’s the typical geek IT guy. He is gay and married to Saturnino, known by all. Ataulfo collects Star Wars action figures, cars and spaceships.
He is somewhat neurotic and stressed. He has taken care of computers for many artists and celebrities, such as Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, Serginho Groisman and Ratinho. He dresses shyly, shirt, pullover and dress pants, sneakers. He has nothing gay about his attire.
SATURNINO (Robson Dancer)
He is married to Ataulfo. Saturnino is an astrologer and does birth chart reading among other mystical things. Because of his versatility in imitating and “incorporating”, he passes himself off as different people. He’s a kiss-ass for “Nóis da Firma”.
Saturnino attributes everything to the sign of people and always has an explanation based on the forces of the stars. And his husband “breaks” him by showing rational and material causes for everything he says. The mystic dresses in Indian robes and turbans.
VALDECYR (Zé Americo)
He is the security and receptionist at Nóis Na Firma. He was hired to ensure Armando’s safety, so he stays at the front desk. If someone arrives, he will have to go through him first. He often uses the third person to express himself.
He is a sweet man, ready for anything, who helps in what he can, a right arm, much more than security, the man of confidence. However, he does any odd job, like a painter, plumber, locksmith. He hands everyone one of his many cards and has the slogan “Here’s my card”.
Valdecyr uses a headset and whenever he says something stupid, he immediately corrects it by saying that he was talking to someone on the headset. The security guard wears typical clothes: black suit, white shirt and tie.
CANDIDO (Ivan de Oliveira)
He’s the company’s janitor. He is grumpy, bossy and has a mania for cleanliness. He feels like the owner of the building. He always sends others to do his work. He loves to correct people. He is always doing crossword puzzles and uses the hobby to curse others with style, for example.
Person without intelligence. When the person gets the offense right, he says cynically that he’s happy to learn new words. Cândido uses glasses with tape to hold the rod. And a janitor’s uniform, with a sweatshirt underneath. He always has his simple cleaning trolley and an alcohol sprayer in his hand that he sprays before giving someone a hand.
SILAS SALES (Oscar Pardini)
He is the salesman who always promises much more than he can deliver. He has a good talk, sells anything. Its sales resource is to imitate Silvio Santos to get out of the situation.
Silas doesn’t do anything for free. She has the catchphrase: “Write down my pix!”. He sells it to everyone and ‘knot in a drop of water’. He wears a blazer, t-shirt and jeans, and thinks he’s charming.
VANESSO (Enio Vivona)
He is heterotop and the “dumb” of the series, much teased for being “super straight” and speaking the biggest blunders. Sympathetic, but inconvenient. Clumsy, clueless and a bit sexist and womanizer.
He works as a personal trainer and work gym. Whenever they ask his name, Vanessa responds with some shame. He wears gym clothes, but never shorts (because he’s in a work place) and also dresses in sweatshirts and shorts. Able to wear a jacket with a tank top underneath. Orlando complains: “I said jacket and tie and not jacket and tank top.”