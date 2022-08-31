Nova Friburgo ends July with more dismissals than admissions

The month of July 2022 had 39 fewer formal job openings in Nova Friburgo, according to the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Novo Caged). The low performance was driven by the lost jobs in the industry, which registered 177 fewer jobs, the only sector with a negative record in the month: There were 393 admissions in the industry and 570 dismissals.

The service sector registered the best result in the month of July, with 599 hirings and 536 dismissals, registering 63 new jobs. The commerce was in second place and had 45 new vacancies, with 593 admissions and 548 dismissals. In third comes civil construction, with 30 new vacancies. In July, the sector had 69 hires and 39 layoffs. Agriculture had the same number of admissions and dismissals: four.

From January to July, Nova Friburgo recorded a positive balance in job creation: there were 769 new vacancies. And, the service sector was the one that contributed the most to this scenario. There were a further 4,966 admissions in this period and 3,747 dismissals, with a balance of 1,219 new vacancies. In the same period, the industry lost 690 jobs, with 3,062 new hires and 3,752 layoffs. Civil construction registered 389 admissions and 263 dismissals, with a balance of 126 new jobs. Commerce resulted in 126 new jobs, recording 389 new hires and 263 dismissals. Agriculture, on the other hand, had the same result in terms of dismissals and admissions: 37.

In July 2021, Nova Friburgo recorded an increase in job creation greater than that observed in the same month of 2022, with the exception of the agricultural sector, which had five fewer vacancies. In total, there were 210 new jobs, 134 in the service sector, 47 in commerce, 18 in construction and 16 in industry.

In the whole of last year, the industry was the biggest generator of jobs in Nova Friburgo, with 977 new vacancies. In second place comes the service sector, with 943 new jobs. Commerce ranked third, creating 462 more formal jobs and construction ended 2021 with 76 new jobs. Agriculture ended the year with three fewer formal vacancies.

Brazil generates more than 200 thousand jobs in July

The country generated 218,902 formal jobs in the month of July. In the accumulated result for 2022, 1,560,896 formal jobs were created, according to the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Novo Caged) released this Monday, 29, by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

In the last 12 months, between August 2021 and July 2022, the positive balance was 2,549,939 vacancies generated. With this, the total stock of workers with a formal contract is 42,239,251.

The five segments analyzed recorded positive balances in July. The biggest growth was that of services, which had a positive balance of 81,873 formal jobs. The industry group registered 50,503 new jobs; and commerce generated 38,574 jobs in the month.

In the accumulated result for the year, civil construction was the sector with the best performance, registering a growth of 9.38% (or 216,585 new jobs) in the stock of formal jobs. The services sector generated 874,203 jobs (up 4.56%), followed by industry, with 266,824 new jobs (3.37%).

Regarding salaries, for the second month in a row, there was an increase in the real average salary for admission. On average, the agreed value was R$ 1,926.54, which represents an increase of 0.80%. Compared to the previous month, there was a real increase of R$ 15.31, with the highest growth observed in the commerce sector, R$ 1,685.67, a variation of 1.95%.

(Source: Agência Brasil)

Casa do Trabalhador has 257 new opportunities

Nova Friburgo has this week a total of 257 job vacancies registered at Casa do Trabalhador. There are opportunities for people with all levels of education. Some vacancies do not require previous experience, so they are a great opportunity for those who want to enter the job market or change their area of ​​expertise.

The new available job vacancies can be checked through the link www.pmnf.rj.gov.br/casadotrabalhador, or through the official website of the Nova Friburgo City Hall (www.pmnf.rj.gov.br), under the “Citizen” tab. , then “Worker’s House”. For more information, just go to the Casa do Trabalhador, at Avenida Alberto Braune, 223, in the old Rodoviária Leopoldina, in the Center, next to the Nova Friburgo City Hall, from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 5 pm, and to obtain the companies, which are responsible for the selection of candidates. The contact phone number is (22) 2525-9205.

Available vacancies

Butcher; Installation Helper; Analyst Tax Department; Diesel Mechanic Apprentice; Store Assistant (PwD – Person with Disabilities); Social Worker; Administrative Assistant (PwD); Sampling Assistant; Kitchen Assistant; Kitchen Assistant; Deposit Assistant; Office Assistant; Installer and Repairer Assistant; Production Assistant (Baking); Locksmith Assistant; Welding Assistant; Clerk; Talent Bank (PwD); Hydraulic Firefighter; Room maid; Carpenter; Carrier Lecturer; Sales consultant; Store Coordinator; Dressmaker; Chef; Interior Designer (Designer); Packer; Administrative intern; oven; Store manager; Production manager; Project Manager; Maintenance Manager; Pool Guardian; Technology Instructor; Manicure; Maitre d’; Automotive Mechanic; Refrigeration Mechanic; Diesel Mechanic; Cylinder Assembler; Furniture Assembler (CNH B); Motoboy; Driver (CNH D); Driver (CNH D) – TPP Course; Cashier; Cashier (PwD); Baker; Painter; Pizzaiolo; English teacher; Machining Center Programmer and Operator; Sales promoter; Receptionist; repository; Hortifruti repository; salt pan; Locksmith; General Services; General Services (Farm); Welder; Production supervisor; Work Safety Technician; Electronic technician to work with electronic sewing machine; Refrigeration technician; Installation and Repair Technician (Optical Fiber); Turner; CNC Turner; External salesman; and Internal Seller. Opportunity for Young Apprentice: Administrative