Novo Hamburgo resident who suffered a serious accident depends on hospital transfer to survive – Novo Hamburgo

He was referred to the Municipal Hospital of Novo Hamburgo, where he has remained for almost 10 months. In July, the medical team requested that he be transferred to Hospital São Lucas at PUC, where he will be able to undergo the necessary procedures to survive. Everyone is still waiting for the request to be answered.

According to the realtor Jessica Colatto, a friend of the boy, Alexsandro’s belly remains open, only closed by a vacuum bandage and his transfer to the PUC Hospital could save his life. “He needs to be fed by a tube directly into the stomach, a procedure that the Municipal Hospital of Novo Hamburgo does not perform. And that can save his life and reverse his health status,” she explains.

Still according to Jessica, the family went to court with the transfer request and an injunction was granted giving the deadline until this Wednesday (31) for him to go to the Hospital in Porto Alegre.

In a note, the Public Health Foundation of Novo Hamburgo (FSNH) says that the patient is hospitalized receiving all the attention that the picture requires. And he points out that Alexsandro’s health has worsened in recent days, evolving to intubation. “Your feeding of him required an IV diet. Due to the long period of intravenous diet, the veins became stenotic. The patient was admitted to the ICU, where he remains sedated and receiving all care. In response to a court order, the Health Foundation also clarifies that it has already registered the patient in the state regulatory system for transfer to a specialized hospital for highly complex treatment and digestive surgery.

