Nursing floor will affect those who use the plan, says Unimed representative at the 9th ComedJus

On the second day of the 9th Brazilian Medical and Legal Health Congress (ComedJus) this Tuesday (30), one of the issues that came up on the agenda was the law establishing the minimum wage for the nursing category, which became effective this month across the country.

The one who mentioned the topic was the physician-surgeon and executive president of the Unimed Federation in Espírito Santo, Alexandre Augusto Ruschi. During the lecture, whose central theme was “Panorama of supplementary health in Brazil”he commented on a possible impact of setting the floor for nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives.

“The end user of the supplementary system will be the most impacted, either by the loss of quality due to the lack of staff or by the increase in the costs of the plans. With this, we can foresee the significant closure of hospital beds and many layoffs of the less qualified”, stated.

THE law establishing the national salary floor for nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives came into force on August 5, with the publication in the Official Gazette of the Union.

Sanctioned the day before (4), by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, Law 14,434 stipulates that, throughout the country, nurses cannot receive less than BRL 4,750regardless of whether they work in the private sector or in the federal, state, municipal or Federal District public service.

For nursing techniciansthe salary cannot be less than 70% of this amount, that is, the BRL 3,325. already the auxiliaries and the midwives cannot receive less than half of the minimum paid to nurses, that is, below BRL 2,375.

According to information from Agência Brasil, pursuant to Constitutional Amendment 124, enacted in mid-July, the Union, the States, the Federal District and the Municipalities have until the end of the current financial year to adjust the remuneration and the respective plans of career of its professionals.

The law that institutes the national floors also determines that the wages and salaries currently paid to those who already earn above these floors must be maintained, regardless of the working day for which the worker was hired. And that also individual or collective agreements must respect these minimum values.

Union says that the increase in plans is not related to the salary floor of the category

The report also contacted the Union of Nurses in the State of Espírito Santo (UnionNurses), through President Valeska Fernandes Morais. For her, the increase in the plans, discussed in a lecture on Tuesday (30), would not be related to the definition of the salary floor for the category.

“For months, a crisis in health plans has been ventilated, in which layoffs or even closure of sectors of some services were already foreseen, in this period from September to December. But this is because health plans, due to the crisis arising from the pandemic , are not authorizing procedures as easily and thus hospitals do not perform services in the same amount, including procedures, surgeries and hospitalizations,” he said.

According to Valeska, what is happening is an emptying of the private sector due to problems of authorization of the plans in relation to the procedures.

“The layoffs that are taking place and the closure of sectors have not been due to the floor, but the crisis in the plans, which has not been ventilated. There is a need to blame the floor and nursing as if it were not the merit of the category to conquer and as if it were something very new, but it has been 30 years of a historic struggle. The sectors have to adapt, not least because there are other projects in the pipeline. It is very easy to blame us”, he added.

Finally, the president clarified that the services will have to adapt to pay the stipulated floor. She also confirmed that there is concern and vigilance on the part of the union, in relation to layoffs that can come in mass or even in a pulverized way.

“And layoffs are also bad for companies, because they must pay the terminations. But, in relation to nurses, this has not happened yet. These rumors scare workers and even the population”, he concluded.

Sought by the report, the Regional Nursing Council of Espírito Santo (Coren-ES) has not yet commented on the matter. The advisory informed that there is an internal training on Tuesday (30). As soon as there is a response, the report will be updated.

Ruschi criticizes Senate-passed bill

The 9th Brazilian Medical and Legal Health Congress (ComedJus), whose main discussion is the health judicialization, showed different views of the related segments. The Executive President of the Federation of Unimed in Espírito Santo, for example, criticized the bill approved by the Federal Senate this Monday (29).

The debate on the “taxability” of the ANS list – a term that indicates a list limited to something previously approved -, had been the subject of understanding by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ)still in June, in the sense that private health operators would be obliged to pay only for the treatments shown on the agency’s list, with rare exceptions in specific cases.

On this Monday (29), the The Federal Senate ended up approving a bill that goes against the understanding of the STJ. That is, the PL provides that health plans are required to pay for treatments or procedures that are not expressly provided for in the ANS list. Now the text is heading for presidential sanction.

In a lecture, Ruschi was categorical in emphasizing that the exemplary role, in which health operators end up paying for treatments outside the list, brings problems of financial orders. One of the causes pointed out by him is the aging of the Brazilian population, a factor that could more than double spending on health in the next 20 years.

In addition, according to him, increasing the coverage of plans does not take into account reality. “50% of the adult population suffers from at least one chronic non-communicable disease, according to the National Health Survey (PNS). In order: hypertension, back problems, depression, diabetes, arthritis, cardiovascular disease, asthma and cancer”, he said.

To overcome challenges, the doctor highlighted the importance of incorporating telemedicine, which was strengthened during the pandemic. In addition, there is the need for more interactions between the public and private sectors, with an expansion of resources for primary health care.

