NY futures trade mixed, while China falls on repercussions of industry data; PNAD and more market issues today

Most Asian markets closed lower as China’s manufacturing activity shrank in August. New York index futures operate without a defined direction on Wednesday morning (31), with investors dealing with fears about the more restrictive policy of the US Federal Reserve.

On Tuesday, New York Federal Reserve Chairman John Williams said he sees rates rising further and staying at those levels until inflation is brought under control.

Ahead of the August payroll, closely watched by investors on Friday, more Fed speeches are expected this Wednesday. Chicago ADP and PMI employment data will also be released in the morning.

In Europe, markets are in the red after the euro zone’s August consumer price index (CPI) rose 9.1% year-on-year, slightly above the Refinitiv consensus that had forecast a 9% rise. The data should reinforce bets on interest rate hikes by 0.75 percentage point (pp) at the next meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB).

Meanwhile, on the local agenda, the release of the July unemployment rate measured by the continuous PNAD survey is scheduled. The Refinitiv consensus predicts the unemployment rate to be 9.1%. At 9:30 am, the primary result of the consolidated public sector for July is released, with a Refinitiv consensus of a surplus of R$ 21.4 billion.

Check out more highlights:

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures trade mixed on Wednesday morning after three straight sessions of spot index losses, as investors deal with the Fed’s more aggressive tone following the central bank’s Jackson Hole speech last Friday.

New York Fed President John Williams said Tuesday that it was “evident” that the US central bank needs to raise interest rates “far more” by the end of the year.

With voting power in monetary decisions, Williams said interest rates will likely need to stay “a little above” the 3.5% mark.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.11%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.17%

Nasdaq Future (US), +0.28%

Asia

Asian markets mostly retreated, following Wall Street’s debacle the day before, and as investors digest China’s factory production data. China’s official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for August slightly beat expectations, hitting 49.4 but still below the 50 mark, showing contraction in activity. The Services PMI dropped to 52.6 points.

In addition, major cities in China, including Dalian and Shenzhen, also tightened Covid restrictions on Tuesday.

Shanghai SE (China), -0.78%

Nikkei (Japan), -0.37%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +0.03%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.86%

Europe

European markets extended losses recorded on Wednesday after slightly higher-than-expected inflation in the euro zone. The result of the consumer price index (CPI) should reinforce the bets of a more aggressive monetary policy by the ECB.

The next meeting of the monetary authority will take place on September 8.

FTSE 100 (UK), -0.54%

DAX (Germany), -0.22%

CAC 40 (France), -0.85%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -0.07%

commodities

Oil prices have reversed the upward trend seen in early trading and are operating lower on fears that demand for fuel will suffer as China tightens Covid-19 restrictions and central banks raise interest rates.

Iron ore is also down again, marking its third straight month of decline following activity data in China.

WTI oil, -1.56% at $90.21 a barrel

Brent crude, -1.74% at $97.58 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Stock Exchange fell 1.72% to 685 yuan, equivalent to US$99.30

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -0.96% to $20,212.57 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

Wednesday (31) features the continuous PNAD survey. The Refinitiv consensus predicts the July unemployment rate to hit 9.1%.

In the US, the ADP survey is published on the creation of jobs in the private sector. The Refinitiv consensus points to the opening of 288 thousand positions.

Brazil

8:00 am: Business confidence

9:00 am: Continuous PNAD survey for July, Refinitiv consensus projects unemployment rate at 9.1%

9:30 am: Consolidated public sector primary result for July, with a R$21.4 billion surplus Refinitiv consensus

12:00: Roberto Campos Neto, president of the BC, has a meeting with Gustavo Montezano, president of the BNDES (closed to the press)

2:30 pm: Weekly foreign exchange flow

2:51 pm: PodeData electoral poll

2:52 pm: XP/Ipespe electoral poll

2:53 pm: ModalMais/Futura electoral poll

14:53: Quaest/Genial electoral poll

USA

9:00 am: Speech by Cleveland Fed Chairman Loretta Mester

9:15 am: Private jobs -ADP

10:45 am: PMI Chicago

11:30 am: Change in oil inventories – EIA

7:30 pm: Speech by Atlanta Fed Chair Raphael Bostic

3. Increase in CSLL for banks and brokerage firms

The Senate approved the Provisional Measure (MP) that increases by 1 percentage point the Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) of banking and non-banking institutions until December 31, 2022. The measure raised the CSLL of banks from 20% to 21 %. For institutions such as brokers and insurance companies, the rate was raised from 15% to 16%. The text goes to presidential sanction.

The MP was issued at the end of April this year to compensate for the waiver of the Refis (tax debt installment program) for individual microentrepreneurs (Meis) and microenterprises. The rate increase, however, came into effect in August because the tax rate increase must comply with the ninety-day principle (90 days) to take effect. The government estimates an increase in revenue of R$ 244.1 million this year with the measure.

Senate approves use of FGHab in Casa Verde e Amarela

The Senate approved this Tuesday, 30th, the Provisional Measure (MP) that allows the use of the Popular Housing Guarantee Fund (FGHab) to finance the Casa Verde e Amarela program. As the proposal underwent changes in the Chamber, after approval by the Senators, the MP now goes to presidential sanction.

According to the text, the use of FGHab resources can be used to finance new and used properties. The conditions and limits for guaranteeing the fund will be established in the FGHab statute, according to the text.

4. Covid

Last Tuesday (30), Brazil recorded 196 deaths and 16,662 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 139, a reduction of 20% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 14,570, which represents a decrease of 18% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 170,103,758, equivalent to 79.18% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 180,756,439 people, which represents 84.14% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 102,400,958 people, or 47.67% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), in a court session held this Tuesday (30), approved the transaction for the sale of the Isaac Sabbá Refinery (REMAN) to Ream Participações, through the signing of an Agreement on Concentration Control – ACC.

The decision will be published in the Federal Official Gazette according to CADE’s regimental term and the conclusion of the transaction is still subject to the other conditions precedent set out in the purchase and sale agreement.

Energias do Brasil (ENBR3)

Energias do Brasil (ENBR3), owned by Portugal’s EDP, signed a contract for the sale of 100% of the share capital of Energest SA, which owns Usina UHE Mascarenhas. The purchaser is VH GSEO UK Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Victory Hill Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker GSEO.

The total estimated value of the transaction is R$ 1.225 billion, of which R$ 800 million at the closing of the operation and the remaining receivable according to the conditions established in the process of renewing the plant’s concession.

IRB-Brasil Resseguros (IRBR3) entered into an out-of-court agreement with the companies that own and control the Casashopping project, located in the city of Rio de Janeiro, in which these companies undertook to pay the total amount of R$ 100 million to the company, under the terms and deadlines set out in the aforementioned agreement, with the objective of ending the lawsuits between the parties that have been in process for almost 20 years, as well as selling the real estate interest of IRB Brasil RE in said venture.

The conclusion of the aforementioned negotiation process, conducted by the Management of IRB Brasil, is part of the strategy of optimizing the capital structure and the regulatory indicator of coverage of technical provisions of the company.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. watch here.

Related