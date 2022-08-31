OFFICIAL: PSG confirm the signing of Napoli midfielder Fabián Ruiz

Abhishek Pratap 2022-08-31

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed on Tuesday (30) the signing of Spanish midfielder Fabián Ruiz, who played for Napoli. The player signed a five-year contract with the French team.

