OFFICIAL: PSG confirm the signing of Napoli midfielder Fabián Ruiz

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed on Tuesday (30) the signing of Spanish midfielder Fabián Ruiz, who played for Napoli. The player signed a five-year contract with the French team.





The transfer values ​​were not confirmed by PSG, but the European press points out that Ruiz’s arrival is expected to cost around 23 million euros.

Revealed by Real Betis, Fabián Ruiz played for Napoli since 2018. In all, there were 166 games for the Italian team, with 22 goals scored and 16 assists.



Fabián Ruiz takes advantage of the goalkeeper’s rebound and makes Spain 1-0 Romania