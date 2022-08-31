Oi (OIBR3) and other companies to keep an eye on today – Money Times

THE Hey (OIBR3) is one of the corporate highlights of this Tuesday (30) after the company proposed a grouping of shares.

The proposal, however, still needs to be approved by the company’s board of directors.

This Monday, the stock closed at R$ 0.57.

Petrobras

THE Petrobras (PETR4) informed that it opened the binding phase of the sale of the fertilizers Nitrogenated III (UFN-III), in the Mato Grosso do Sul.

The oil company stated that, for this phase, interested parties received detailed instructions on the divestment process, including guidelines for carrying out due diligence and for the submission of binding proposals.

Modal Bank

O Modal Bank informed that the company’s migration request to the New Marketthe highest level of corporate governance in the B3 (B3SA3), was granted.

The company’s preferred shares (MODL4) will be converted into common shares (MODL3). The conversion of shares is one of the requirements for entering the Novo Mercado, which is a preliminary stage of the business combination operation with the XP Bank.

ferbasa

THE ferbasa (FESA3;FESA4) approved the payment of R$80 million in dividends, of which R$33 million in interest on equity and R$46 million in dividends.

According to the statement, the value per share will be in JCPs: R$0.36530265334 per common share and R$0.40183291868 for each preferred share; in dividends: R$0.51705317495 for each common share and R$0.56875849245 for each preferred share.

*Collaborated Diana Cheng and Renan Dantas, with information from Reuters

Follow Money Times on Facebook!

Like our Facebook page and connect with Money Times journalists and readers. Our team brings you the most important discussions of the day and you participate in conversations about the news and analysis of everything that happens in Brazil and in the world. Follow the Money Times Facebook page now!