Oil tumbles $6 as Iranian TV says nuclear deal revived By Investing.com

By Barani Krishnan

Investing.com – Crude oil plunged as low as $6 a barrel on Tuesday, with global benchmark Brent falling below key prices of $100, after a pro-Tehran London television station reported that the Iran and the United States have reached an agreement to revive a nuclear deal that could legitimately put the Islamic Republic’s oil back on the export market.

“Iran and the US have reached an agreement (on the revival of the JCPOA) and it will be announced in the next two to three weeks,” a former IAEA official told Iran International, according to a news alert monitored by Investing. with.

Crude Oil, the London-traded global benchmark for crude, was down $5.34 to $97.43 a barrel at 2:24 pm ET, after falling more than $6 earlier to a session low. of US$ 96.64.