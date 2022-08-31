Oil tumbles $6 as Iranian TV says nuclear deal revived By Investing.com

© Reuters.
Investing.com – Crude oil plunged as low as $6 a barrel on Tuesday, with global benchmark Brent falling below key prices of $100, after a pro-Tehran London television station reported that the Iran and the United States have reached an agreement to revive a nuclear deal that could legitimately put the Islamic Republic’s oil back on the export market.
“Iran and the US have reached an agreement (on the revival of the JCPOA) and it will be announced in the next two to three weeks,” a former IAEA official told Iran International, according to a news alert monitored by Investing. with.
Crude Oil, the London-traded global benchmark for crude, was down $5.34 to $97.43 a barrel at 2:24 pm ET, after falling more than $6 earlier to a session low. of US$ 96.64.
The JCPOA, or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is the official description of the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, drawn up between Tehran and six global powers under the Obama administration. Donald Trump, the US president after Barack Obama, canceled the JCPOA in 2018 and imposed sanctions on Iranian oil. President Joe Biden, who succeeded Trump, has allowed negotiations with Iran since last year to revive the deal.
Iran International is a London-based Persian-language television station aimed at Iranian viewers and broadcasting free of charge by satellite. His report could not be immediately verified without any official announcement coming from Tehran or the United States.
The identity of the former IAEA employee – which stands for International Atomic Energy Agency – is also not known.