Opportunities with a minimum remuneration of R$ 8 thousand and the “Anywhere Office” modality – Money Times

Companies like 123Milhas and Neogrid are with vacancies in the model home office for those seeking relocation or insertion in the labor market.

The vacancies are mainly for the sector of technologywith some organizations also seeking collaborators in the areas of marketing and engineering, for example.

Most of them accept applications from professionals across the country for remote work, with some in a hybrid model. There are also job opportunities in São Paulo and/or Porto Alegre.

husky

Husky, a Brazilian fintech that facilitates international transfers in foreign currency, has opportunities open to people from anywhere in Brazil.

100% remote vacancies are available for the positions of senior product designer, senior strategic partnerships manager, software engineering specialist (Ruby, TDD, clean architecture), senior software engineer and QA / senior software engineer in test.

For more information about vacancies, go to the website.

The minimum remuneration is BRL 8,000, according to the position sought, and can reach more than BRL 30,000. The company prioritizes a highly qualified team, focusing on talent density.

The work is completely remote and allows flexible hours, with no limit on vacations and rest days. Once a year, all Husky members gather for a retreat to discuss strategic issues and get to know the team more.

123 Miles

123Milhas, a platform for purchasing airline tickets with miles, has 8 home office opportunities for professionals from all over Brazil.

Positions range from junior to senior in the areas of front and back end development, data, product and agile methods, among others.

Medical and dental assistance, gym assistance, meal vouchers and profit sharing are some of the benefits offered. Register for free at site.

HubLocal

HubLocal, a startup that allows companies to be found in an automated way and has clients such as: Google, Rede D’or São Luiz, Pizza Hut, among other major players in the market, announces 50 vacancies available on your team.

At vacancies include a home office regime for professionals from all over Brazil and the opportunities are for the areas of technology, commercial, operational, customer success, marketing and finance.

The benefits available are health and dental plans, food stamps, day off on birthdays, mental health assistance, gym assistance, massage therapy, financial education, bonus for profit sharing – BPR, remuneration varies according to the position held, for more information and registration just access the link.

pismo

Pismo, one of the fastest growing software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies for banks and fintechs in the world, has vacancies open in several countries – most for technical functions.

To register, simply access the site.

Pismo received $108 million in October 2021 in its series B investments led by Softbank, Amazon and Accel. It has offices in England, the United States and Singapore, in addition to the headquarters in São Paulo, which is gaining a new address, on Avenida Faria Lima.

This year, the company adopted the “Anywhere Office” policy and today, it has collaborators in different regions of the world: Brazil, Mexico, USA, England, India, Singapore and Australia.

In Brazil, the company has teams in more than 10 states. In its hiring, it seeks to expand the variety of origins and professional experiences, reflecting the experience of people in the company’s global expansion.

neogrid

THE Neogrid (NGRD3)a Software as a Service (SaaS) company for supply chain management, has more than 50 vacancies of jobs open in Brazilian cities.

There are around 20 opportunities in the areas of customer success, commercial, finance and marketing and more than 30 positions open for areas related to information technology and data science.

These opportunities are for analysts, experts, developers; for business manager and salespeople, among other roles. In addition to these, there are still opportunities for young apprentices and interns.

The work system is hybrid – with activities at the company’s headquarters, in Joinville (SC), in the capitals of São Paulo and Porto Alegre, and in Agudos, in the interior of São Paulo – or in a 100% remote model, for those who live in regions far from the offices.

The list with the description of all the vacancieswhich are also intended for people with disabilities, is available at company careers page.

Neogrid has adopted the Anywhere Office concept since March 2020, with a hybrid model, which allows remote or in-person work, in addition to fixed teleworking, an option for those who live where there are no company offices.

With the application of the Employee Life Experience (EX) concept, the technology company has promoted initiatives focused on health, well-being, ergonomics, development and training, in addition to providing support for the costs inherent to teleworking.

In addition, the company has implemented a program for mental health and self-care for its teams, which includes frequent sessions of labor gymnastics, meditation, psychological and psychiatric support through the health plan, listening channels and flexible hours. More information about vacancies on the company’s Linkedin.

Amar Assist

Amar Assist, an insurance startup specialized in health and post-health solutions, is growing and, consequently, expanding its team with vacancies open to your office in São Paulo.

The news vacancies available are for the following areas of expertise: CRO analyst, SEO analyst, sales specialist, product manager (product owner) and project manager (project manager).

All vacancies open are to work during business hours (Monday to Friday) in the hybrid model, in order to combine, in the CLT regime and other benefits. To apply, go to site.

ambev

THE Ambev (ABEV3) will promote the second edition of Ambev Conecta, its careers. However, for the first time, the event will be held 100% at Cidade Ambev, an Immersive Platform in metaversein a space with a lot of technology, gamified and designed by PushStart.

The event aims to bring talents to the vacancies in Internship and Trainee. Ambev Conecta will be free for people from all over Brazil and takes place between August 31st and September 2nd. Find out how to sign up for link.