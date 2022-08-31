Oscars 2023: ‘Pedro’s Journey’ is among the shortlisted for Best International Film

The Brazilian Selection Committee of the Oscars 2023 defined, on the morning of this Tuesday, 30th, the six short films pre-selected to represent Brazil in the category of Best International Film, former Best Foreigner category. From a list of 28 applicants, were selected The motherby Cristiano Burlan, Peter’s Journeyby Laís Bodanzky, Coalby Carolina Markowicz, mars oneby Gabriel Martins, pacifiedby Paxton Winters, and Palomaby Marcelo Gomes

The Brazilian representative will actually be defined on Monday, September 5th.

The Brazilian Academy of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts formed the Selection Committee with 25 members, which met online.

By Hollywood Academy rules, the deadline for entries for all Oscar categories is November 15th. Towards the end of the year, on December 21, a preliminary list of finalists will be announced. The final announcement of Oscar nominees will be made on January 24, 2023 and the ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, March 12, in Los Angeles.

For this year’s competition, Brazil competed with Deserto Particular, by Aly Muritiba. The winner was the Japanese Drive My Car, by Ryusuke Hamaguchi.

See the list:

The Mother, by Cristiano Burlan

Pedro’s Journey, by Laís Bodanzky

Charcoal by Carolina Markowicz

Mars One, by Gabriel Martins

Pacified, by Paxton Winters

Paloma, by Marcelo Gomes