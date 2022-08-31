Outdated, Multishow Prize pretends to change but makes the same mistakes

Here comes the 29th edition of the Multishow Award and with it an extensive list of inconsistencies and other problems worthy of a product made by amateurs. What should be the biggest celebration of Brazilian music, represents little or nothing for the market, and this is not new. The main mistake, above all, is simply not dividing some categories by segments. Hip hop artists today compete with sertanejos, MPB and others, an absurd and unfair incongruity with all those listed.

The Multishow Prize needs a logic that justifies its existence as an award, even with the understanding that popular vote is not a consensus. Diversity is fundamental, but this diversity will only be full by dividing musical rhythms, like it or not.

Performance at the Multishow Award would have motivated the fight between the funkeiras

Just as an example — the rapper duo Tasha & Tracie, today with 650,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, are nominated in the Duo of the Year category and compete with Henrique & Juliano, now number 1 in Brazil, with more than 9 million monthly listeners on the platform.

Tasha & Tracie went to the cover of Elle and the LeoDias column recognizes the talent and brilliance of the singers, but the fact is: they are not yet ready to occupy this nomination. The numbers say so.

It’s not a discredit and we’re not questioning the value of the duo either, but it’s a logic that’s not being seen by the production of the Multishow Award. The event needs to stop being held in Ipanema and Leblon and focus on the streets, the population, the masses, the reality of streaming and other media.

Another point: Northeastern music continues to be ignored. The various rhythms that broke out nationally were not remembered again. João Gomes is fulfilling the “quota” that began last year with Barões da Pisadinha.

We talk again about Henrique & Juliano, who had the most played album in the country and did not enter the category. Can someone explain? Hugo & Guilherme have 5 songs in the top 50 and it’s the 2nd most played album in Brazil, but they didn’t even enter as a revelation. An award cannot, under any circumstances, ignore the numbers.

Anavitória are great, but what have they produced this year? Zé Felipe and Luan Santana were not nominated, but they had a good year. Where is Priscilla Alcântara that Globo likes so much and deserved recognition? Matuê, Xamã, Simone & Simaria, Wesley Safadão and Mari Fernandez, believe me, were also left out.

The issue of diversity, as mentioned in the previous text, was quite summarized in the last edition, which made no sense, as two of the greatest powers of the LGBTQIA+ genre, Pabllo Vittar or Glória Groove, were left out. This year, in addition to them, Liniker, Urias and Jão are among the nominees.

The sad reality is that the Multishow Prize has returned to make its list by quota since Ludmilla had to speak up.

Stay in!

