Ozzy Osbourne on Living with Parkinson’s: “Like Walking in Lead Boots” – Who

Ozzy Osbourne returned to the stage after a long period of recovery (Photo: Getty Images)

Ozzy Osbourne spoke, in an interview with The Observer, about his routine since he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in mid-2019. The singer, lead singer of the group Balck Sabbath, explained about the physical and mental challenges he faces daily.

“You think you’re lifting your feet, but your foot doesn’t move. I feel like I’m walking around in lead boots,” said the 73-year-old singer.

The rocker also admitted that during 2020, shortly after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, he faced depression when he realized the new condition. “I got to a lower level than I wanted to. Nothing made me feel good. Anything. I switched to antidepressants, and they work well,” he said.

Despite the condition, Ozzy credits his wife Sharon Osbourne and daughter Kelly Osbourne for allowing him to continue performing despite his health issues. “Without my Sharon, I would be finished. We have a little fight every now and then, but otherwise, we carry on with it.”

life of care

Ozzy was released from a Los Angeles hospital in June after undergoing what Sharon, 69, described as “a major operation” that would “determine the rest of his life”.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

The surgery involved removing and realigning pins in her neck and back. Along with Parkinson’s and a battle with COVID-19 last year, the musician has been dealing with the ramifications of an ATV accident in 2003.

The singer revealed in an interview with The Sun earlier this month that he was told he could have been paralyzed for life, after undergoing his first spinal surgery in 2019. He was diagnosed in 2019 with Parkinson’s disease and in the same year he suffered a fall that worsened a back injury. neck from his ATV accident in 2003.

The injury caused damage to nerves that had been affected in the ATV accident 17 years ago, in which he fractured eight ribs and a vertebra in his neck at his English country estate.