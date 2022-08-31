Ozzy Osbourne will leave the US because of gun violence: ‘I’m English. I want to go back’ – Entertainment

After spending decades at the Golden State, Ozzy Osbourne is ready to leave the United States with his family. The musician and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, are returning to their Buckinghamshire, UK home after spending more than 20 years living in Los Angeles. Ozzy revealed, in an interview with The Observer, that the decision was made out of fear of mass shootings, quite common where he lives.

“I’m sick of people getting killed every day. God knows how many people were shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Las Vegas at that show. It’s crazy,” said Osbourne, whose life in California is documented in MTV reality show The Osbournesin the early 2000s. He also noted that he didn’t want to die in the United States: “I’m English. I want to go back.”

Sharon Osbourne said that “America has changed drastically” and also stressed that “there is nothing united in this”.





There were more than 440 mass shootings in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which updated the data on Monday. It remains the deadliest in US history.

Ozzy Osbourne gave the Mirror newspaper a different reason for wanting to leave the United States earlier this year. In March, the UK tabloid reported that the musician had stated that “the tax is getting too high” and that while he missed Los Angeles, he didn’t want to continue paying current taxes to stay in the country.

Also according to the Observer, the Osbournes will return to the UK in February. Ozzy will continue to make music and his new solo album, Patient Number 9recorded while battling various chronic health issues such as Parkinson’s disease, will be released on September 9.