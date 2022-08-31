Palmeiras loses invincibility, but Athletico respected too much – 08/31/2022

Palmeiras de Abel Ferreira were undefeated for 18 matches in Libertadores, 20 as a visitor. Historic marks that Athletico played down in a Libertadores semifinal.

It’s not little, the feat is enormous, in fact. But the context was all favorable to Luiz Felipe Scolari’s team at Arena da Baixada. Especially the absences in Danilo’s opponent, this one for both matches, and especially Gustavo Scarpa, only in the first leg.

He still managed to get ahead, taking advantage of Khellven’s strength on the right in overtaking Roni’s back, moved to the front with Flaco López entering the center of the alviverde attack, the spectacular dominance and quick turn of the jewel Vitor Roque and the intelligence of Alex Santana on the finish.

Felipão had courage in the initial formation, not using three defenders, keeping only Hugo Moura in front of the defense – to mark Raphael Veiga, the opponent’s only creative reference – and giving freedom to Fernandinho and Alex Santana in the middle, plus three forwards, although Canobbio and Vitinho returned with Piquerez and Marcos Rocha, respectively.

But perhaps the incredible chance missed by López after just five minutes has intimidated the hosts. And Felipão has already made it clear that he recognizes the superiority of Flamengo and Palmeiras in the national and continental scenarios over Athletico.

But the current two-time South American champion played poorly, which has been a keynote of the last few matches, and, above all, he was weakened and exposed behind. The exchange of Danilo for Gabriel Menino opened up too many spaces between the midfielders and Scarpa’s weight in the performance of the São Paulo team is immense, with and without the ball.

It was a game to take advantage of the opponent’s problems and forward the classification. Felipão lacked courage, but after 7-1, the veteran coach gives the impression that, in front of a superior team, he prefers to be cautious all the time to avoid further embarrassment, as he did at Mineirão eight years ago. He respected too much.

Exaggeration in defensive care and delay in making substitutions. Especially Hugo Moura, who was supposed to have been yellowed in the entry from behind that took Veiga out of the game, was warned minutes later and was “mature” to take the red. He ended up being sent off for the foolishness of touching the ball on the ground, interrupting the game, even though he was actually fouled in the throw.

There was no way out, Athletico closed the house in a 4-4-1 and the opportunity to seek more goals was wasted once and for all. Palmeiras grew, settled in the attacking field, even put into practice the concepts that Abel exposed in the interview after the classification against Atlético Mineiro, alternating plays inside and outside, but technically the match of the alviverdes was bearable. 63% possession and 14 shots to nine, four to one on target, but lacking inspiration and effectiveness.

All in favor of Athletico until they had one less man, but the score was very thin. Historic, but insufficient to resist comfortably at Allianz Parque, even though they won 2-0 in the same stadium for the Brazilian. Another context, now will be worth a vacancy in decision. With Scarpa back and Felipão, also expelled, outside the edge of the field to command his team.

Palmeiras remains the favorite, but they will have to recover Veiga and the offensive strength to impose themselves and reach the third straight final of Libertadores.

