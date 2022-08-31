Pandemic sparked interest in healthy eating and made nutritionists pump in MS

Have you ever wondered how your diet affects your quality of life and health? In celebration of the nutritionist’s day celebrated this Wednesday (31) throughout Brazil, the Mediamax newspaper talked with some professionals in the area to outline the profession in Mato Grosso do Sul, the weight that good food has in people’s lives, unravel myths and future perspectives for the category.

Working in the job market during the before and after the Covid-19 pandemic, nutritionist Emerson Duarte, 37, felt improvements in various aspects of clinical care.

“It’s worth it and I see an increasingly valued market, the population of Campo Grande is increasingly focused on the search for healthy food, regardless of age, everyone is taking care of themselves. I can tell from my office and the pandemic has brought this, people have left home more concerned about their eating habits,” he said.

In a surgical analysis, the professional drew a parallel between 2018 and 2022. “The demand has quadrupled and there are people between 16 and 65 years old, they are parents worrying about their children’s meals, worrying about the origin of the food. The elderly person who does physical activity and wants to eat well. Anyone who is physically weak and looking for a professional,” he explained.

Tip for new professionals

For those who want to enter the job market, the tip is to dedicate yourself. “The market is not putting up with bad professionals, you have to study, study and study hard. It was the time of the nutritionists who only calculate the diet, he has to understand the patient’s disease, vitamins, minerals and the medication he uses”, he detailed.

Areas of expertise

At the hospital, Emerson Duarte reported that the nutritionist will act through the patient’s food, in order to accelerate the process of treatment, improvement and healing. “This will make this patient stronger to take medication and be discharged. The hospital nutritionist manages to control the pathologies (diseases) through food. A good diet is very important for the clinical evolution of the patient”, commented Emerson.

Emerson Duarte during attendance (Photo: Emerson Duarte / Personal Archive)

In public schools, the nutritionist would be able to improve the diet of children and adolescents to form a healthier generation. “With children eating healthy, we can have healthy adults, with less chance of developing diseases and being diabetic”.

The impact would also be felt in a large company’s industrial kitchen. “With a nutritionist accompanying the worker’s diet, the company will have more nourished workers. I manage to prevent him from having a stomachache, I manage to bring a better quality of life to my employee. If he is a manual worker, the nutritionist can understand the energy expenditure, and draw a profile so that he has a better condition to work”, he explained.

Is it expensive to eat well?

According to Emerson, being well nourished is not about maintaining expensive habits, but knowing how to eat. “Some people think that they will spend more and that the nutritionist will only pass on expensive things. Considering the price of tomatoes and meat, it is possible to have a nutritious and healthy diet with the things you have inside the house. You have to make substitutions and be careful in choosing and preparing,” he said.

“Healthy food requires a little more investment in brown rice, in leaner meat, but we manage to make the patient even more economical. Because we are going to teach him what he has to buy and how much he has to spend at the supermarket. Nutrition is not the same as cutting food, but rather offering,” he pointed out.

Sports nutrition

Kamila Bernal de Souza, 26, is a clinical nutritionist and a graduate in sports nutrition. In her view of the market, the beginning of her career is a little more complicated, but a specialization can open new horizons. “In the beginning it was not easy, it got better after specializing in sports nutrition. It is an area that is growing a lot, whether for aesthetics, health or obesity. Diabetes and hypertension are diseases that plague the century, people are also looking to have a better quality of life,” she said.

Thinking about the entry of new professionals in the market, Kamila’s suggestion is to focus on one area from the beginning. “Focus on your niche, I didn’t have a niche in the first year. I wanted to become an oncology nutritionist and started in the clinic. I engaged when the opportunity arose to do the postgraduate course. The tip is to focus on what you want and then study more, look for a graduate degree or course”, she said.

Dividing her professional career between Campo Grande and Jardim, Kamila Bernal de Souza sees several patients and can establish an average return.

“This is subjective, there are people who start looking for hypertrophy (muscle mass) and have results after 4 or 5 months. A lot of people want it, but it’s a slow process and training is very connected”.

“To lose weight you see the result faster, 45 days is visible. It will depend a lot on the objective, genetics, routine and if there is a disease”.

Social networks and online service

The professional points out that social networks also play a crucial role these days, giving more visibility to the work and attracting more customers. “I have many people who follow me and who are not in Jardim or Campo-Grande, I get many patients via Instagram. It’s one more tool to uncomplicate, demystify that nutrition is made only of expensive food, or ‘freshness’. It used to be a thing for the rich, and there is a way for us to remove this myth”, said Kamila Bernal de Souza.

Kamila Bernal de Souza is a sports nutritionist (Photo: Kamila Bernal de Souza / Personal Archive)

About the functionality of the online service, she stressed that it maintains the same quality of service. “He is captured by Instagram, but the service is not effective there. We talk on WhatsApp and via video call, I ask them to take some measurements and send me the photos, as if it were a face-to-face consultation. I use the webdiet application with patients and open their diet on my cell phone, I ask questions and provide guidance during each one’s meals,” she said.

“Today, 40% of my appointments are online. I have patients in Portugal, Switzerland, England and in the State of São Paulo. I send a message to the patients, look at the photos and see if everything is right on the plate, the proteins, carbohydrates and pay attention to each patient. Applying the diet and letting him turn around doesn’t work anymore, the differential and looking at each one as if he were the only patient ”, she concluded.

Union view on salary and ‘bloggers’ without knowledge

Nutritionist Marêza Mattioli, 60, is the president of Sindnutri – MS (Union of nutritionists of Mato Grosso do Sul) and made an analysis of the pandemic years for the category. “Part of the offices were affected by the non-attendance in person. People who could do it in person and the market felt it, but there were situations where they couldn’t. The council released online service during these pandemic years. It is a set of factors, those who work as a nutritionist for events and buffets are envisioning the movement to improve”, she explained.

As a trade unionist, Marêza Mattioli highlighted the risks of following a diet based on tips from bloggers and people without technical knowledge. “On social media, everyone is a nutritionist: bloggers, artists, influencers, when frying eggs, none of them has the technical and professional capacity to give recipes or guidance. We see a swarm of people talking nonsense and giving the wrong indication, or cake recipe. It’s fitness, let’s do it and not worry about health to lose weight for the sake of losing weight. It’s wrong, you have to look at the nutritional part of the patient,” she said.

And linked to that, he also highlighted the consequences of steroid use. “Health is not just weight and body, it is biochemistry. This can be expensive. Kidney problems, thyroid changes, depending on what you use and how long you use it. It’s absurd to use this, there’s a way you can safely treat a patient to build muscle mass, with food substances that are good for the body,” he explained.

The union president also established parameters in relation to the category’s salary. “We don’t have a collective wage floor, but it’s a fight we’re fighting. There are many companies that call me, I speak the values ​​in terms of the job market and they comply. Today, the base salary is R$ 4.2 thousand. But there are places that don’t offer that, and our fight is for professionals not to accept it, it’s been 4 years studying and those who are committed to health can’t stop studying. It’s 40 hours a week, we started to work towards a collective agreement because there are large companies that exploit”, she concluded.