‘Pantanal’: Tenório intends to make peace with Bruaca, but with ulterior motives | come around

What tenorio (Murilo Benício) has no qualms everyone already knows. But the farmer can always play lower. Over two decades, he made Maria (Isabel Teixeira) in a cat and shoe, and now, after being kicked out of the house with one hand in front and the other behind, the ex-wife is claiming what is rightfully hers.
Check out scenes from the next chapter of Pantanal
With his assets frozen by the courts until he gives Maria what belongs to him, to avoid the situation, he intends to be the tough guy he is.
“I had a conversation with a lawyer friend of mine, who has already defended me on land issues, and he said that, in this case, the law is on her side”, says Tenório, referring to his ex-wife.
“Of course it is!” he reiterates. Zuleica (Aline Borges).
“That’s why he advised me to seek an agreement with her. To avoid a litigious separation, which not even her lawyer is proposing. And I think that’s all I have left to do”, commented the farmer.
“But how would you do that?”
“I need to put the anger aside and just think with my head. If that were the case, I should forgive her and propose a reconciliation”, he will explain.
“A reconciliation?”, the nurse will ask, in shock, as she knows everything Maria has suffered.
“It’s either that or I’m going to have to share everything with her: the money, this farm, and the other lands I have lying around.”
“And what do you plan to do?”
“I’m going to make peace with her”, Tenório will say.