Pantanal: Tenório may be suspected of the death of Marcelo’s biological father, found with private parts in his mouth: “You saw when the damned…”

In “wetland“, Marcelo (Lucas Leto) will put zuleica (Aline Borges) against the wall. The zootechnician will question the nurse about the identity of her real father and will discover that he was the result of a rape. Guta’s boyfriend (Julia Dalavia) will even know the parent’s fate.

According to information released by the website “Otox“, the companion of tenorio (Murilo Benício) will say that the abuser would have been found with a penis in his mouth. “He died in an accident shortly afterwards. It was a shock. It was in all the newspapers. He was found trapped in the wreckage of the car… With the documents [pênis] in the mouth“, will report.

The mother of Renato (Gabriel Santana) and Roberto (Cauê Campos) will also give details about the sexual violence committed by the chief surgeon of a hospital. The new “Bruaca” will also expose a fight in which the land grabber threatened Marcelo’s biological father. The revelation, by the way, could indicate that the farmer would be suspected of the doctor’s death.

“He stayed there, watching all day, as if he didn’t want anything. And he saw when the damn doctor [pai de Marcelo] grabbed me by the waist. I feel anxious, just remembering it. He came from behind my back and went up from my waist to here.“, the housewife recalls.