Pantanal: Velho do Rio will make a surprise visit to Zé Leôncio’s farm; see footage from the scene that airs today | come around

For this one, no one expected! In this Wednesday’s chapter of the Pantanal, the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) will take action regarding yet another charge from José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) and will appear at the farm in a surprise visit. The farmer will say that he doesn’t believe in his whereabouts and, during a viola circle, the Old Man will appear in the middle of the room.

Late for the family meeting around the singing, Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will come face to face with the entity in the room, who will claim to be able to see his image in the photo on the wall.

See images from the scene that airs today

Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will face the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) — Photo: Globo

Old man from Rio (Osmar Prado) will be happy — Photo: Globo

Juma (Alanis Guillen) will embrace the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) — Photo: Globo

Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will be impressed by the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) — Photo: Globo

Old man from Rio (Osmar Prado) will say he can see himself in the photo on the wall — Photo: Globo

Photo will continue without the image of Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) — Photo: Globo

Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will embrace the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) — Photo: Globo

What will the Velho do Rio do on the farm? Don’t miss the news from Pantanal!

Listen to this Wednesday’s summary

Listen to the summaries of soap operas this week

