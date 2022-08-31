Parnamirim councilor accused of SUS fraud has mandate revoked | large northern river

Judge Tatiana Lobo Maia, from the 50th Electoral Zone of Rio Grande do Norte, determined the cancellation of the diploma of the councilor of Parnamirim, Diogo Rodrigues da Silva, and the ineligibility of the politician for the next eight years.

The parliamentarian was accused by the Electoral Public Ministry, in 2021, of fraud in the Unified Health System.

The votes received by the then candidates should also be considered null, according to the decision. The magistrate also ordered the payment of fines totaling almost R$ 80 thousand.

The councilor can still appeal the decision. O g1 sought the defense of the parliamentarian, but had no answer on the matter until the last update of this matter.

In the sentence, the judge understood that the politician practiced abuse of economic and political power in 2020, by using his influence in the sector of scheduling exams, consultations and other public public health services to prioritize supporters and potential voters.

According to the conviction, the councilman’s actions harmed citizens who had been waiting for the procedures for a longer time.

“I conclude that the body of evidence is sufficiently dense, in the sense of showing that the offer of the advantage per candidate, in the period between the registration of candidacy and the elections, was aimed at obtaining votes from voters. illicit capture of suffrage for subsumption to the norm and, in the present case, repeated conducts were recorded”, said the judge.

Three civil servants who carried out the improper appointments at the behest of the councilor, according to the Justice, were also sentenced to eight years of ineligibility, by the Electoral Justice.

They will also have to pay fines. One of the women was sentenced to pay a fine of around BRL 10,000, while the others must pay around BRL 5,000 each.

A fourth defendant was acquitted, because the judge considered that “it was not clear what her participation in the illicit scheme would be, and no evidence of her relationship with the other investigated was carried”.

The MPE’s complaint included conversations exchanged between the then candidate and the servants, in which he determined the urgent inclusion of patients in the waiting list – a practice that intensified during the election period, according to Justice.

One of the situations that caught the attention of the judiciary was the waiting list for neuropediatric consultations, which had about 447 children waiting in October 2020, with an average waiting period of more than one year.

“This specialty registered a very atypical flow in the electoral period. Namely, 10/29/2020 and 11/12/2020, days of specialist medical care and period immediately prior to the elections, held on 11/15/2020 , recorded several consultations of patients who waited only about 15 days from inclusion on the list to care and only 1 child care that was waiting since February 2020”, says the sentence report.

The calls in question were authorized by one of the investigated, who would be the candidate’s trusted person.

The prosecution pointed out that the councilor used the practice since the 2016 election, when he was unable to get elected. “This person is mine, there are 11 votes in the family!”, he said when asking for the inclusion of a person for an obstetric procedure.

In 2019, he took over as head of the Parnamirim Regulation Center and, even after his departure in early 2020, according to the Court, he kept a password and access logins to include new patients at the front of the queue, to the detriment of people who were already waiting. per attendance.

Diogo is also responsible for fraud in common justice and was arrested in 2021, in an operation by the Public Ministry.

He is currently at liberty with an electronic anklet.

He resumed his seat as councilor in early August, but applied for a leave of absence a week later, citing health problems.