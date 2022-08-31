Pedro Cardoso reinforces vote for Lula and gives his opinion on the debate with Bolsonaro

The actor Pedro Cardosowho almost daily takes a stand on politics on social networks, gave his opinion this Monday (29) about carrying out presidential debates with Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

First presidential meeting This Sunday (28), in the studios of TV Bandeirantes, in São Paulo. All the main candidates for the Planalto Palace were present, among them, Lula (PT), Bolsonaro, Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB).

Vote for Lula, without the slightest shadow of a doubt. Ciro deserved it but the occasion, to my displeasure, did not come. There would have to have been some unanimity around him; but she didn’t. Lula then. But my point is: I think it is a mistake, but a disastrous mistake, to admit a fascist leader, an evident torturer, an absolute liar, a dishonest in everything, a sadist, an ENEMY OF DEMOCRACY in a democratic “debate”. In the name of an illusory perfection of democracy’s defenses against those who want to destroy it, it is allowed to “debate” with those who only destroy democracy! An error! A mistake caused by our hesitation to be radical democrats, fanatics for democracy, uncompromising caretakers of it! If we were better democrats, we wouldn’t admit to “debating” with a fascist leader. “But who makes him a fascist?”, will say those who still believe in tolerating intolerant people. False question, in my opinion. If Brazil had better legality, Messias would be a prisoner, and never president of the republic. Our mistake has been to trust that democracy can fend for itself. Can not. She needs us to be her advocates. Look at the damage Trump is doing to American democracy. He has no possible democratic conversation with dictatorship worshipers! In my opinion, the media should not admit Messiah into “debates”. I put quotes because they aren’t even debates. These are opportunities for personal publicity, that’s all. Debate implies giving in if the other’s opinion convinces you. Has anyone here ever seen a politician give reason to another for having been convinced? Never! These “debates” are false; and they take the place of the real debate of ideas that we need. I, if I were a candidate, would debate with everyone except whoever is in the democratic game just to destroy democracy. I think we should deny socializing to those who use socializing to attack us. Our mistake has been to admit the intolerant as tolerable. An error! With Messiah there is no conversation; has the law if one day there is a better legal system in brazil. My opinion.