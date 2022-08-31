Pedro enters Sevilla’s list, and PSG signs midfielder

Even with the Brazilian window closed, the football market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the last days of negotiations between European clubs.

See the main news from today’s ball:

Pedro becomes Sevilla’s target

Forward Pedro, from Flamengo, is on Sevilla’s list of reinforcements in the ball market. The information is from the program ‘El Chiringuito TV’. According to the news, the European club is looking for reinforcements after a very bad start in the Spanish Championship – in nine points played, it won only one, and occupies the 15th position.

Pedro, on the other hand, is having a very good time at Rubro-Negro. In the current season, the striker played in 48 matches, scored 20 goals and provided 6 assists. In March, Flamengo refused a proposal from Palmeiras of 20 million euros (R$ 110 million at the time) for 80% of the athlete.

PSG announce midfielder

Image: Publicity/PSG

Spanish midfielder Fabián Ruiz, who until now was at Napoli, has signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the French club announced today. The 26-year-old is the fifth signing for the French in this transfer window, after the arrivals of Vitinha, Renato Sanches, Hugo Ekitike and Nordi Mukiele.

Ruiz arrives to occupy a position in which the team has made many changes with the departures of Dutchman Giorginio Wignaldum (Rome), Spaniard Ander Herrera (Athletic Bilbao) and Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Antony agrees with United…

Manchester United and Ajax announced this morning an agreement for the signing of Antony by the English club. According to the teams, an offer of 95 million euros (R$ 477.7 million at the current price) was accepted by the Dutch. The value can still reach 100 million euros (R$ 502.8 million) with bonuses included.

Now, to officially announce the player, Manchester United is only dependent on Antony passing the medical. The 22-year-old striker had a contract with Ajax until June 2025.

…and annoys Ajax coach

Image: Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP

Alfred Schreuder, coach of Ajax, criticized Antony’s stance days before leaving the Dutch club for Manchester United. In an interview with the “Ziggo Sport” channel, the captain complained about the Brazilian’s lack of professionalism.

“If you’re disappointed for two or three days, I understand, but you have to be professional at some point. I said, ‘I’ll stick with the guys that are there.’ At one point, you get mad about it. What are we doing? Looking at the big picture, it frustrates you as a coach, but also how you position yourself in the world. I thought, ‘You’re just a player.’ But my feeling is that this is bad,” he said.