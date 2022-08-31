Petrobras (PETR4) pays this Wednesday the first installment of billionaire dividends

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) highlighted in a statement that this Wednesday (31) it will pay the first installment of the remuneration to shareholders approved by its Board of Directors at a meeting on July 28. At the time, the company approved a total of R$87.8 billion in dividends for the second quarter, a quarterly record.

The gross amount distributed today corresponds to dividends and interest on equity (JCP) of R$ 3.366002 per outstanding common and preferred share, based on the shareholding position on August 11, 2022, of which R$ 2.938 in dividends and R$ $0.427 in JCP.

On the amount corresponding to JCP, withholding income tax will be levied at 15%, except for shareholders whose registration data prove their condition of immune, exempt or shareholders domiciled in countries or jurisdictions for which the legislation establishes different treatment.

The second installment, of R$3.366 per share, will be paid on September 20, in full via dividends.

Data from the 35th edition of the Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index, published first hand by InfoMoneyshowed that Petrobras became the world’s largest dividend payer in the second quarter of 2022 by distributing US$ 9.7 billion in dividends.

The manager’s report quarterly analyzes the world’s 1,200 largest companies by market capitalization, which represent 90% of dividends paid globally. The British asset manager has around US$300 billion in assets under management.

This was the first time that Petrobras appears among the highlights and, according to Janus Henderson, it is likely to be on the list of the world’s largest payers in 2022, to be released in early 2023.

