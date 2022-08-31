Petrobras reduces sales prices of aviation gasoline by 15.7% to distributors

The adjustment, which takes effect on September 1, follows the 5.7% cut announced by the company in early August.

THE Petrobras announced a 15.7% reduction in sales prices for Gasoline in aviation (GAV) for distributors. The adjustment, which takes effect on September 1, follows the 5.7% cut announced by the company in early August.

The GAV price adjustments are monthly and defined through a contractual formula negotiated with the distributors, according to a Petrobras press release.

“Petrobras’ GAV sales prices for distribution companies seek balance with the market and follow the variations in the value of the product and the rate of exchangeup and down, with adjustments applied on a monthly basis, mitigating the daily volatility of international quotations and exchange rates”, says the company.

Petrobras Headquarters; government announced a reduction in the price of aviation gasoline.
Aviation gasoline, also known by its acronym GAV, is the fuel used predominantly in small aircraft, which have spark-ignition engines. By small, it is understood: aircraft used in private aviation, in agriculturein pilot training, in smaller commercial aviation and in planes experimental and sport.

On Friday, the 26th, Petrobras announced that it will reduce the price of kerosene aviation (QAV) by 10.4% also as of September 1 at its refineries.

