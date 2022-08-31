PF says Abin interfered in Jair Renan Bolsonaro investigation

Vinícius Prates* – State of Minas

posted on 08/30/2022 12:59



(Credit: Reproduction/Social Media)

The Federal Police (PF) stated that the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) interfered in the progress of an investigation involving Jair Renan Bolsonaro, son of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). According to a member of the agency, caught in an operation, he was instructed to gather information about Renan, under investigation by the PF. The information was given by the newspaper The globe.

According to the spy, the objective was to prevent “risks to the image” of the head of the Federal Executive. The Abin operation took place four days after Bolsonaro’s son and his personal trainer Allan Lucena became targets of a police investigation on March 16 of last year.

The two are suspected of opening the government’s doors to a businessman interested in receiving public funds. At the time, Lucena believed he was being pursued by a vehicle and called the Military Police (PM). When approached, the suspect identified himself as Luiz Felipe Barros Felix, a Federal Police agent assigned to the intelligence agency.

To the PF, Felix said that he worked at Abin, directly linked to Alexandre Ramagem, then commander of the agency. Ramagem worked during the presidential campaign that elected Bolsonaro.

According to The globe, the agent confirmed that he received the mission to assist the head of Abin. The aim was to gather information on the whereabouts of an electric car valued at R$90,000, which would have been donated to Jair Renan and his personal trainer by a businessman from Espírito Santo interested in gaining access to the government.





“The objective was to find out who was using the vehicle. The object of knowledge was to know if the reports that could pose a risk to the president’s image or physical integrity were true or not”, said Felix.

Allan Lucena was also heard by the PF. According to the testimony, the personal trainer stated that he had given up on proceeding with the police report, because he was afraid of retaliation and stated that he “felt threatened”.

Lucena and Jair Renan came under investigation for intermediating, with the help of Palácio do Planalto, a meeting between a businessman from Espírito Santo and the then Minister Rogério Marinho, of Regional Development. In a note, the ministry informed that the meeting was requested by the president’s office, through a special advisor to Bolsonaro, a friend of Jair Renan.

The PF stated in a report that Abin interfered in the investigations and highlighted that, after the uncovered operation, Allan decided to return the electric car.

“The aforementioned diligence, logically, hindered the ongoing investigations since it changed the state of mind of the investigated, as well as strangely, after the wide dissemination in the media, it was also reported that Mr. Allan Lucena would have ‘returned’ the vehicle supposedly delivered to Mr. Renan Bolsonaro”, says the document.

Abin was contacted and, to the newspaper The globe, stated that there are no official documents about the operation. “There is no record of this action in the systems of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin). Federal Police agent Luiz Felipe Barros Felix has not been part of ABIN’s staff since March 29, 2021,” the statement reads.

Felix’s dismissal from the agency took place 13 days after he was spotted on the mission. Luiz Felipe Barros Felix and Alexandre Ramagem declined to comment on the incident.

Jair Renan’s lawyer, Frederick Wassef, said that Abin’s actions had no relation to the Presidency of the Republic, did not interfere with the investigation and that it was an isolated fact of an “individual who was there on his own”.

The lawyer also said that Jair Renan “has never won a car from anyone” and denied that President Bolsonaro’s son has opened the doors of the federal government to businessmen.

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Jociane Morais