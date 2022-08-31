Pix Caminhoneiro can reach 600 thousand drivers

In September, the number of users of the Pix Caminhoneiro program can be adjusted upwards. According to signs from the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, something around 600,000 truck drivers across the country will be able to receive the benefit. In August, it is estimated that just over 190,000 received it.

The new signal is still below the initial projection of the Federal Government. Before the start of the program, the Ministry had been saying that it could pay the benefit to almost 900,000 truck drivers. The number dropped to 190,000 after analysis of Dataprev’s system earlier this month.

Last Monday (29), the Federal Government closed the main deadline for carrying out the self-declaration of the profile. Truck drivers who performed the procedure on the Emprega Brasil website or the Digital Work Card website will have one more chance of selection, and will be able to receive the aid retroactively on September 6th.

It is worth remembering that the projection of 600 thousand users of the program may increase during the year. The Federal Government explains that the self-declaration process will remain open. Thus, even truck drivers who perform the procedure after the deadline, will still have the chance to join the social project in the coming months, which would make the total number of users grow.

In any case, people who left to make the self-declaration only after this initial period will not be able to receive the retroactive values ​​for the months of July and August of this year. They will only be able to take the money from the moment it is selected for the social project.

Beyond Pix Trucker

In addition to Pix Caminhoneiro, the Federal Government must also follow up with the payments of its Auxílio Brasil. In September, all more than 20 million users must receive the minimum level of R$ 600 indicated in the Benefits PEC.

In September, payments are scheduled to begin on the 19th. The dates will be divided by groups based on the end of each citizen’s Social Identification Number (NIS). See below how it is available:

September 19: Users with final NIS 1

September 20: Users with final NIS 2

September 21: Users with NIS End 3

September 22: Users with NIS End 4

September 23: Users with final NIS 5

September 26: Users with final NIS 6

September 27: Users with final NIS 7

September 28: Users with final NIS 8

September 29: Users with final NIS 9

September 30: Users with final NIS 0

New round for taxi drivers

This Tuesday (30), the Federal Government made another release of the taxi assistance program. Today it is the turn of citizens who had the registrations sent by their municipalities in the second submission window to the Ministry of Labor.

Citizens can move the benefit money through the Caixa Tem digital social savings account system. The app is free and available for download. In all, almost 300,000 taxi drivers are part of the program.

Some users have already taken the first two installments of the benefit on August 16th. Today, the new beneficiaries selected in a second moment, join the group and will be able to collect the amount of R$ 2 thousand referring to the sum of the months of July and August.