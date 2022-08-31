Place where Diana suffered accident 25 years ago receives tribute to the princess | World

Several people went to the Pont de L’Alma in Paris on Wednesday (31) to pay their respects to Princess Diana, who died in the tunnel of this construction 25 years ago, on August 31, 1997.

Visitors left flowers, messages and cards at the “Flame of Liberty” monument, which is just outside the tunnel and is considered by many to be the unofficial Lady Di memorial.

Tributes to the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death — Photo: Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

The princess was just 36 years old when the car carrying her and her boyfriend Dodi al-Fayed crashed in the tunnel below the bridge while trying to get away from paparazzi who were following the car on motorcycles.

Millions around the world mourned the “people’s princess,” as then-British Prime Minister Tony Blair described Diana in 1997.

“For me, Lady Di was a person of great virtue. A person who worked for social issues, a person who united all races,” said Pape Ndiaye, who came from Nantes to pay tribute to the princess.

