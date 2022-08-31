Police are reinforced in three neighborhoods after alleged threats of invasion of schools

The Secretary of Public Security and Social Defense reinforced policing in the neighborhoods of Genibaú, Autran Nunes and Conjunto Ceará, in Fortaleza, and in Caucaia, after being triggered by calls to the Integrated Security Operations Coordination (Ciops) about alleged invasion threats in schools of the three neighborhoods and the city in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza, this Tuesday, 30.

The Aircraft of the Integrated Coordination of Air Operations (Ciopaer) was in the areas of the neighborhoods, but there were no invasions, and the agency classifies the case as rumor. The Education Department reported that classes were maintained.

The Secretary of Security, Sandro Caron, was in the Genibaú area with a strong police force. According to Caron, police reinforcements were called for the population to feel safe. In Caucaia, agents were called to the Marechal Rondon neighborhood and the Jurema district.

“We want to make a saturation so that the citizen can see the apparatus”, he informed. After verifying the real situation of the case, the secretary reported that the messages were spread by some profiles and were false information.

“Unfortunately, it was spread by some profiles on social networks and took a large proportion among parents, principals and students. There was none of that, and in fact they spread fake news. Children and young people missed classes and other stories about the shooting spread. We went to check on the spot that there was no shooting,” she says.

The Secretary of Security asks that when a message is received on the social network, people are careful when sharing.

“[Anteriormente] We had rumors of attacks on schools in Fortaleza and Palmacia, and our attitude is to send in the Military Police, Civil Police and take it seriously. Verified that it does not proceed is to identify and to blame the young people who spread the rumor. The profile that he spread, he published a clarification that it is not valid and apologizing”, he highlighted.

Asked about a possible motivation for the alleged attacks, the manager informed that he works with what is concrete.

In a note, Seduc explained that the Superintendence of State Schools in Fortaleza (Sefor) kept classes at the teaching units.

“No cases of violence were identified in these environments. The Police were informed about the rumors. Parents and guardians who request release of students are attended to”, he adds.

hazing crime

Through a note, the Secretary of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) reported that the Command for Prevention and Support to Communities (Copac) was called to allegedly report apologizing to the crime, directed to an educational institution in the Conjunto Ceará neighborhood.

No criminal activity has been identified at the scene, but the case is being monitored by security forces. The SSPDS further reported that pranking is a crime under the Brazilian Penal Codewith a penalty of one to three years.

“In a preventive way, the police teams act on the spot with the presence of compositions from the General Ostensive Policing (POG), the Police Rounds and Intensive and Ostensive Actions Command (CPRaio) and the Shock Policing Command (CPChoque) of the PMCE . The 12th Police District, of the Civil Police of the State of Ceará (PC-CE), continues to lead the investigations into the case. Intelligence actions are also underway in the region”, completes the note.

