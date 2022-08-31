Police officers attack kneeling fans after confusion in CSA x Náutico at Rei Pelé; video | football

Náutico fans clashed with private security guards in the stands of the Rei Pelé stadium, during the break of the game between the Pernambuco club and CSA, on Tuesday night, for Série B. Due to the conflict, several rednecks had to leave the place.

Outside the stadium, many fans were put on their knees and on their backs by the military police. And some were beaten with truncheons (see video above).

The ge tries to contact the military police for more information about what happened. The grade will be updated when there is a response.

Police officers attack fans kneeling outside King Pelé during CSA x Náutico – Photo: Reproduction

CSA and Náutico played a decisive game in the fight against relegation. The triumph made Azulão rise in the Serie B table, going to 14th. Timbu follows in the lantern and closer to the fall.

Náutico fans fight at Rei Pelé – Photo: Reproduction

