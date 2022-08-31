Portable speaker: 6 powerful models from R$220 | Which one to buy?

Portable speakers can be good options for listening to music on the go. Companies like JBL, Multilaser, Beats, Philips, LG and Ultimate Ears offer more robust models that can be ideal for livening up events or pool parties, for example. The cheapest product on the list is the Multilaser SP348, a box that offers up to seven hours of music playback for prices starting at R$220.

The UE Megaboom 3 has 360 degree spatial sound and can be purchased for prices starting from R$ 626. Another option is the Beats Pill+, a box more suitable for use in Apple devices and with a power of 12 Watts RMS for about of BRL 1,299. Here are six portable speaker models to invest in in 2022.

The SP348 is a speaker from Multilaser with a cylindrical shape that promises sound power for small parties and high range in small rooms. The device features a Bluetooth connection to play media from your smartphone or tablet and also has a microSD connection on the side. It is sold for values ​​from R$ 220.

Despite being a small box, it has the TWS function, where it is possible to connect two SP348s to increase the sound power in the environment, thus having a much greater range. The speaker offers power of 30 Watts RMS and rechargeable battery that promises autonomy of up to seven hours at maximum volume. Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars, buyers highlighted the sound quality and easy connectivity.

Pros: sound quality and easy connectivity

sound quality and easy connectivity Cons: low volume

The Philips TAS5505/00 speaker has a compact shape with metal accents on the side. Rated 4.4 out of 5 stars, buyers rated it as providing a sound experience in small spaces. According to the manufacturer, it brings water resistance up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes and promises lasting autonomy of 12 hours at maximum volume. The model can be found for around R$ 524.

It has a 3.15-inch speaker driver, having a power of 20 Watts RMS. Its connectivity is in Bluetooth 5.0 and TWS, opening the possibility of connecting more than one box wirelessly to create a stereo sound system.

Pros: acoustic sound and IPX7

acoustic sound and IPX7 Cons: high noise level

The LG XBOOM Go PL7 has 30 W speakers, two with 15 Watts of power. The manufacturer promises autonomy for up to 24 hours of uninterrupted playback. The housing features Meridian audio and IPX5 protection for splash water resistance. In addition, it has two passive radiators, promising higher performance at lower frequencies for greater range. It is sold for figures from R$ 549.

Despite being a compact model, it has colored lights on its base that blink according to the beat and allows the connection of up to 99 speakers at the same time. Its connectivity is via Bluetooth and voice command, making it possible to listen to calls when your smartphone is connected. Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars, the device stands out for its cost-effectiveness and long-lasting battery. However, other buyers have reported the difficulty of putting it in place, as it does not have a fixed base to hold onto.

Pros: lasting battery

lasting battery Cons: does not have support base

The UE Megaboom 3 has 360-degree spatial sound and promises autonomy of up to 20 hours at maximum volume over a Bluetooth range of 45 meters. The speaker has the help of the Ultimate Ears application that allows you to pair up to 150 Boom and Megaboom speakers of any generation. The product is found for around R$ 626.

Its compact and round format, for easy transport, has a Magic Button, where you can play, pause and skip songs with just one touch. Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars, the speaker stands out for its sound quality and easy connectivity to streaming apps. However, buyers report that it tends to have problems with charging.

Pros: easy connectivity and loud bass

easy connectivity and loud bass Cons: loading problems

The JBL Charge 5 is one of the company’s most popular models. The sound box brings few improvements over the previous version, the Charge 4, but it ends up being an option for those looking for practicality and sound quality for personal use. It has a single woofer with 40W of sound power, but this can be increased with the PartyBoost feature, where it allows you to pair with other branded devices, creating stereo sound. In addition, its material is reinforced and is resistant to dust and water. The box is seen for prices from R$ 969.

The product promises up to 20 hours of music playback. For those who connect the cell phone to the device via cable, it is possible to charge the smartphone with the power bank built into the box. Rated 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the device stands out for its sound quality, endurance and battery life. However, it tends to disappoint in terms of volume and range.

Pros: lasting battery

lasting battery Against: power and volume outdoors tend to be low

The Beats Pill+ Bluetooth speaker had been discontinued by Apple earlier this year, but is back with a limited edition. It is a speaker made by Beats by Dr. Dre and its specifications bring power of 12 Watts RMS, frequency response from 263 Hz to 20 kHz and battery for up to 12 hours of continuous use. Interested consumers need to pay BRL 1,299 to buy the product.

It also has fast charging through Lightning, IPX7 certification for water and dust resistance, Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in speakerphone to answer calls. Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the product stands out for its sound quality and easy connection to iOS devices. However, some buyers point out that the bass is not satisfactory.

Pros: easy connection to Apple devices

easy connection to Apple devices Cons: bass are not loud

