Pregnant, ex-lover of Jô ‘disappears’ from social networks and worries fans – Entertainment

Maiára Quiderolly “disappeared” from social networks a week ago. On August 23, football player Jô’s ex-lover informed fans that she would step away from the web as was facing a very delicate moment. Also, on the occasion, she asked for everyone’s understanding.

The model’s “disappearance”, however, has worried many followers. That’s because, since the model’s name came to light, in June of this year, she shares details of the routine on social networks. Pregnant with her first child, as a result of her relationship with the athlete, motherhood became the main subject addressed by her on Instagram.

Maiára even admitted that the child she is expecting, João Gabriel, was not planned and is the result of a betrayal, but it never crossed your mind to give up the baby. “Whatever I need to sell to be able to do it the way I want to do it for my son, I’ll sell it. He’s my first child, he didn’t come the way I planned, but he’s something I’ve been waiting for my whole life. If I need to sell the television, I will sell it, to do everything the way I want. I am not a saint, much less a victim. I receive hundreds of messages daily from single mothers who are discouraged, I am outraged. I say this because I want it to serve of strength and encouragement to other single mothers. I was a woman to do it and now I’m also a woman to do what’s best for my son,” she said last month.

During this period, the model also said that she went through several heartbreaks, including with Jô. It is worth remembering that the attacker even said that he would require a DNA test to prove the paternity of the baby.





After the betrayal controversy, Maiára even rejected a pension to avoid conflicts with the player, but, days later, she said she was cursed by his family for making the decision.

“My God, every day is an ordeal! We give up things so we don’t get stressed and that also becomes a reason. I gave up so I don’t get nervous, then the guy’s family comes to curse me, comes to say a lot of things to me? Just because I gave up the pension? So wanting me to go back on my decision, it’s not possible”, he vented at the time.

Recently, the influencer decided to spend a few days with her parents in Araçatuba, in the interior of São Paulo. She even considered returning to the city to raise her son with the help of her family, but decided to stay in her apartment in São Paulo.

Maiára has not made new posts on Instagram for a week. In the last appearance, Jô’s ex-lover explained that she needed solve “a series of problems” and that he should only be online again when everything was resolved.

“I ask that you understand me in this delicate moment and don’t forget about me. Thank you all and I hope that in a few days I can come back,” he wrote in the post on Instagram feed. The model also removed the option of comments from the last post.



Threats, fights with the family and moving house: Jô’s ex-lover experiences a troubled pregnancy



