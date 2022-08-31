Pregnant with Jô, model says she is going through a ‘delicate moment’ and moves away from social networks – Zoeira

The model Maiára Quiderolly decreases the frequency of publications on social networks and caused concern of some followers. The influencer, identified as former lover of Ceará striker, Jôis pregnant and revealed, last week, to be going through a “delicate moment”.

In a message, posted on August 23, she detailed that she has moved away from the internet in order to solve some problems. In addition, the content creator still asked for everyone’s understanding with the moment of virtual seclusion.

“Dear followers, I’m absent because, as I said, I’m solving a series of problems. I need a few days off so I can solve everything for good. When I have everything resolved, or at least almost everything, I’ll talk to you again I ask that you understand me in this delicate moment and don’t forget me. Thank you all and I hope that some days I can go back to being as I always was for you”, he wrote in the statement.

Since the old involvement with the player came to light, in June of this year, the model was dedicated to share part of the maternity routine on the social networks. Pregnant with her first child, the result of her relationship with the athlete, Maiára Quiderolly admitted that the pregnancy was not planned.

However, the last post on her profile was made a week ago. Before, she used to share something often.

Subtitle: Model is expecting her first child Photograph: reproduction/social networks

Relationship with Jô and athlete’s end of marriage

The child is supposedly the product of a Jo’s betrayal, who had been married for over 15 years to former Salgueiro dancer Claudia Silva. The marriage ended after the woman discover extramarital relationship him with the model.

After the pregnancy was announced, Maiára Quiderolly declared that she lost contact with the white-and-white striker.

“We haven’t spoken since I said he was the father. But if he regrets it, wants to be a father and we have a friendship relationship for the good of the child, I’m totally open”, he said at the time.

jo came to deny that he would be the father of the baby and said he would require a DNA test to prove paternity.

