price for eating and drinking at the festival

A new edition of Rock in Rio starts on Friday (2), but the organization has already given spoilers about the price of food and drinks in a test event held today for the press, guests and “VIP customers”.

There will be numerous options to satisfy hunger at the event, with different values. Beer you can find from R$15, but there will also be draft beer for R$20.

Same thing with snacks. Options start at R$33, but reach almost R$50. Anyone who wants a milkshake will have to pay R$20.

For those who like a little popcorn between one show and another, there are options that cost R$55, such as the Cinemark bucket — but don’t worry, there are options for R$20.

But the options are diverse: sodas, energy drinks, juices, skewers, hot dogs, combos, coffee and much more.

See below some values, on average, to eat and drink at Rock in Rio:

Water: BRL 6

Soft drink: BRL 9

Juice: BRL 9

Energetic: 12

Beer: BRL 15

Single Pizza BRL 40

Meat skewer: R$ 17

Hamburger: R$33 (combo can go up to R$55)

Lasagna: BRL 45

Popcorn bucket: BRL 55

Hot Dog: BRL 32

This year, the festival brings international names such as Iron Maiden, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Green Day, Coldplay and Dua Lipa, as well as Brazilian artists such as Ivete Sangalo, Djavan, Capital Inicial, CPM 22, IZA, Alok, Luísa Sonza and Ludmilla. Times are available on the official website.

Rock in Rio 2022 takes place on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11.