Prices at Rock in Rio: beer at R$15 and popcorn at R$55; check the list of food and drinks | Rock in Rio 2022

Açaí for R$22, movie popcorn combo for R$70, water for R$6, Bob’s trios from R$42.
The Rock in Rio test event, this Tuesday (30th), was also a festival price preview.
A glass of water costs at least R$6 and there is also a coffee refill for R$10. Check out more values in the list below:
- Sandwich combos with drink and potato: from R$42 to R$55
- Sandwich combos with drink only: from R$36 to R$42
- Water (350 ml): R$ 6
- Soft drink (350 ml): R$ 9
- Matte (300 ml): BRL 9
- Energy drink (250 ml): BRL 12
- Draft beer (400 ml): BRL 15
- Milkshake (400 ml): BRL 20
- Portion of fried polenta: R$ 15
- Acai: BRL 22
- Draft beer: BRL 15
- Soft drink: BRL 9
- Water: BRL 6
- Juice: BRL 9
- Matte: BRL 9
- Energy: BRL 12
- Sandwiches: BRL 29
- Portion of sausage: R$ 32
- Kebab: BRL 29
- Sfiha: BRL 12
- Chocolate: BRL 5
- Snack: BRL 13
- Soft drink: BRL 9
- Water: BRL 6
- Draft beer: BRL 15
- Energy: BRL 12
- Sandwiches with prices ranging from R$28 to R$40
- Onion rings: R$10 (with combo) and R$20 (rings only)
- Water: BRL 6
- Mate: BRL 9
- Soft drink: BRL 9
- Energy: BRL 12
- Refillable coffee cup: R$ 10
- Popcorn with prices ranging from R$25 to R$55 (no combo)
- With combo, prices range from R$30 to R$70
- Canned soft drink: R$ 9
- Glass of water: R$ 6
- Spinach jackfruit drumstick: 13 reais
- Sweet Nutella Coxinha: 10
- hamburger: 35
- hot dog: 35
- ice cream: 10
- cookie: 10
- combo: drumstick + hamburger = 45