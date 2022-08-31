Prices at Rock in Rio: beer at R$15 and popcorn at R$55; check the list of food and drinks | Rock in Rio 2022

The Rock in Rio test event, this Tuesday (30th), was also a festival price preview.

Açaí for R$22, movie popcorn combo for R$70, water for R$6, Bob’s trios from R$42.

The Rock in Rio test event, this Tuesday (30th), was also a festival price preview.

A glass of water costs at least R$6 and there is also a coffee refill for R$10. Check out more values ​​in the list below:

Ferrugem rehearsal in the City of Rock — Photo: Laura Rocha/g1 Rio

  • Sandwich combos with drink and potato: from R$42 to R$55
  • Sandwich combos with drink only: from R$36 to R$42
  • Water (350 ml): R$ 6
  • Soft drink (350 ml): R$ 9
  • Matte (300 ml): BRL 9
  • Energy drink (250 ml): BRL 12
  • Draft beer (400 ml): BRL 15
  • Milkshake (400 ml): BRL 20

Recycled steel sheets on the World Stage of Rock in Rio — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

  • Portion of fried polenta: R$ 15
  • Acai: BRL 22
  • Draft beer: BRL 15
  • Soft drink: BRL 9
  • Water: BRL 6
  • Juice: BRL 9
  • Matte: BRL 9
  • Energy: BRL 12
  • Sandwiches: BRL 29
  • Portion of sausage: R$ 32
  • Kebab: BRL 29
  • Sfiha: BRL 12
  • Chocolate: BRL 5
  • Snack: BRL 13
  • Soft drink: BRL 9
  • Water: BRL 6
  • Draft beer: BRL 15
  • Energy: BRL 12
  • Sandwiches with prices ranging from R$28 to R$40
  • Onion rings: R$10 (with combo) and R$20 (rings only)
  • Water: BRL 6
  • Mate: BRL 9
  • Soft drink: BRL 9
  • Energy: BRL 12
  • Refillable coffee cup: R$ 10
  • Popcorn with prices ranging from R$25 to R$55 (no combo)
  • With combo, prices range from R$30 to R$70
  • Canned soft drink: R$ 9
  • Glass of water: R$ 6
  • Spinach jackfruit drumstick: 13 reais
  • Sweet Nutella Coxinha: 10
  • hamburger: 35
  • hot dog: 35
  • ice cream: 10
  • cookie: 10
  • combo: drumstick + hamburger = 45

