Princess Diana: find out which actresses have played Lady Di | TV & Famous

Exactly 25 years ago, the Princess Diana left us after being in a car accident in Paris, France. At the time, Lady Di was just 36 years old. Her charisma, her inspiring and secretive story and her early departure make her the subject of several Hollywood productions to this day.

Find out here which actresses have played the Princess of Wales in series, movies and even in the theater:

2 of 13 Catherine Oxenberg as Princess Diana in “The Royal Romance of Charles and Diana” (1982) — Photo: Reproduction/IMDb Catherine Oxenberg as Princess Diana in “The Royal Romance of Charles and Diana” (1982) — Photo: Reproduction/IMDb

That list starts with an actress who not only played Diana but did it twice. So it is! the american Catherine Oxenberg made her television debut in the film “The Royal Romance of Charles and Diana” in 1982, and played the princess again in “Charles and Diana: Unhappily Ever After” in 1992.

Serena Scott Thomas in “Diana: Her True Story”

3 of 13 Serena Scott Thomas in “Diana: Her True Story” — Photo: Playback/The Movie Scenes Serena Scott Thomas in “Diana: Her True Story” — Photo: Playback/The Movie Scenes

A year later, in 1993, who gave life to Lady Di was Serena Scott Thomas in yet another made-for-television movie. Unlike Catherine, she did not return to play Diana, but played a member of British royalty again in 2011, in the telefilm “William & Kate: The Movie”, where she played Carole Middleton, mother of Kate Middleton.

Julie Cox in “Princess In Love”

4 of 13 Julie Cox as Princess Diana in “Princess In Love” — Photo: Reproduction Julie Cox as Princess Diana in “Princess In Love” — Photo: Reproduction

In 1996 it was the turn to Julie Cox play the princess in yet another made-for-TV movie. The telefilm caused controversy by addressing Diana’s alleged love relationship with James Hewitt, a former British cavalry officer. This was the last production on Lady Di released while she was still alive.

Amy Seccombe in “Diana, the People’s Princess”

5 of 13 Amy Seccombe in “Diana, the People’s Princess” — Photo: Reproduction Amy Seccombe in “Diana, the People’s Princess” — Photo: Reproduction

In 1998 it was time to Amy Seccombe star in the movie “Diana, the People’s Princess”. In this new plot about Lady Di, the focus was her final moments and her relationship with the Egyptian film producer and entrepreneur Dodi Al-Fayed.

Michelle Duncan in “Whatever Love Means”

6 of 13 Michelle Duncan as Princess Diana in “Whatever Love Means” — Photo: Reproduction Michelle Duncan as Princess Diana in “Whatever Love Means” — Photo: Reproduction

Unlike the other films mentioned, here the focus was not entirely on Diana. The 2005 production “Whatever Love Means” talks about the relationship between Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, who would become his wife after the death of the princess, played here by the Scotswoman. Michelle Duncan.

Genevieve O’Reilly in “Diana: The Last Days of a Princess”

7 of 13 Genevieve O’Reilly in “Diana: The Last Days of a Princess” — Photo: Reproduction/IMDb Genevieve O’Reilly in “Diana: The Last Days of a Princess” — Photo: Reproduction / IMDb

Despite featuring dramatization scenes, “Diana: The Last Days of a Princess” is actually a documentary. Launched in 2007, ten years after Diana’s death, the production had the Irish actress as the protagonist. Genevieve O’Reillyknown for being Mon Mothma in the “Star Wars” franchise.

Lesley Harcourt in “William & Kate: A Real Love Story”

8 of 13 Lesley Harcourt as Princess Diana in “William & Kate: A True Love Story” — Photo: Reproduction Lesley Harcourt as Princess Diana in “William & Kate: A True Love Story” — Photo: Reproduction

Already in 2011, Diana has a brief appearance in yet another movie for television. Lesley Harcourt portrays the princess in a feature film focusing on the love story of Prince William, his son, and Kate Middleton.

9 of 13 Naomi Watts in “Diana” (2013) — Photo: Playback/IMDb Naomi Watts in “Diana” (2013) — Photo: Playback/IMDb

Moving from TV screens to movie screens, Naomi Watts was the protagonist of the film “Diana”, 2013. The feature portrayed the love relationship of the princess with the doctor Hasnat Khan and was not well received by critics. Although she has already been nominated for an Oscar twice, Naomi was not praised for the role and ended up being nominated for a Golden Raspberry for her performance.

Emma Corrin in “The Crown”

10 of 13 Emma Corrin as Lady Di in “The Crown” — Photo: Playback/IMDb Emma Corrin as Lady Di in “The Crown” — Photo: Playback/IMDb

Going from a less-than-praised performance to a much-acclaimed one, the British Emma Corrin shone as Diana in 2020 in the Netflix series “The Crown”. The actress did so well that she was nominated for an Emmy award, the most important in television, and took the Golden Globe.

Kristen Stewart in “Spencer”

11 of 13 Kristen Stewart as Diana in “Spencer” — Photo: Playback/IMDb Kristen Stewart as Diana in “Spencer” — Photo: Playback/IMDb

Who was also highly acclaimed for her performance as Diana was Kristen Stewart. Best known to the general public for her work in the “Twilight” films, the American showed in “Spencer”, a 2021 feature, another side of her performance, even being nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress.

Jeanna de Waal in “Diana: The Musical”

12 of 13 Jeanna de Waal in “Diana: The Musical” — Photo: Reproduction/IMDb Jeanna de Waal in “Diana: The Musical” — Photo: Reproduction/IMDb

Lady Di’s story has been told in documentaries, books, movies, series and even… in the theater! In “Diana: The Musical,” the actress Jeanna de Waal appears as the princess in an original musical, filmed ahead of its official Broadway premiere and released as a 2021 Netflix special.

Elizabeth Debicki in “The Crown”

13 of 13 Elizabeth Debicki as Diana in “The Crown” — Photo: Reproduction / IMDb Elizabeth Debicki as Diana in “The Crown” — Photo: Playback/IMDb