Procon-SP notifies Tim, Claro, Vivo and Oi to explain the 5G offer | Technology

Procon-SP notified last Tuesday (30) the operators Tim, Sure, Alive and Hi so that they can detail the offer of 5G to the consumer. Companies have until September 6 to respond.

The agency informs that the four companies need to clarify how the technology will be implemented, as well as explain whether the customer needs to exchange the chip and the device to have access to 5G.

Procon-SP requests clarification on the following points:

If there is a need for chip replacement;

If the consumer needs to change devices to use the service;

The amounts to be charged with the change in technology;

Details of how the current plans will be adapted;

The main differences between 3G, 4G and 5G technologies;

The quality, efficiency and safety of the service;

Coverage areas;

The speed, service guarantee and latency period;

And whether the consumer will maintain their connectivity and access to services by different frequency in the event of unavailability of the 5G service.

What operators say

Until the publication of this news, the companies Claro and Oi did not return our contact to comment on the case. We will update the news as soon as there is a response.

Vivo sent the following note:

“Vivo maintains a page dedicated to 5G with the locations where the technology is already available. In addition, the step-by-step instructions for using fifth-generation technology and which devices are compatible are available on the website, which also has questions and frequent responses made by consumers. The company will respond to Procon-SP within the period stipulated by the agency”.

“TIM informs that it received the notification from Procon-SP and that it will provide all the information requested by the agency. The operator points out that it widely discloses information about the use of the 5G network, as well as smartphones compatible with the technology. For more information about the fifth generation network, customers can access the operator’s website at or contact the Customer Relationship Center by dialing *144 from their cell phone or 1056 from any phone”.

