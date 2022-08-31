Pulgar opens his heart in Flamengo locker room after victory

Flamengo continues in the hunt for leader Palmeiras in the Brazilian Championship. After the weekend’s round, the distance between Rubro-Negro and Alviverde dropped to seven points and a flame in the Mengão fan ignited again. In addition, it premiered last Sunday (29).

In the 32nd minute of the second half, when Flamengo was already beating Botafogo 1-0 with a goal by Arturo Vidal, Chilean midfielder Erick Pulgar replaced Diego Ribas and made his first game for Mais Querido. Even with the timid start, the midfielder risked some passes and made tackles at the entrance of the area that were important.

Shortly after the 90 minutes, the player made a speech in the dressing room and the moment was recorded by the FlaTV+. The content was published on Flamengo’s streaming platform last Monday (29).

”First of all I want to thank you for the reception from day one. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a group like this, you guys are a family. This is seen in everyday life. I hope it stays that way. A united group, a solidary group, and let’s go. Continue like this and go with everything”, said shirt 5.

Pulgar reveals he is physically ready to help Flamengo

Before arriving in the locker room, Pulgar talked to the press in the mixed zone and revealed why he took so long to debut for Mais Querido. As he said, he needed to gain a little more physical strength.

“I think the group helped me a lot from the moment I joined. I think something fundamental to performing well on the pitch is being physically fit. For my part, it lacked a little more strength and I had patience too. Now my opportunity has come and I have joined in to help the team. Now I feel 100% physically”, concluded Erick.

