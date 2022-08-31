Putin says Gorbachev had ‘great impact on world history’ | World

In Putin’s words, the last leader of the Soviet Union had “a great impact on world history”.

“Mikhail Gorbachev is a politician and statesman who has had a great impact on the evolution of world history. He has guided our country through a period of complex and dramatic changes, and of great foreign policy, economic and social challenges,” Putin said in a statement. a condolence telegram published by the Kremlin.

It was the first time Putin had spoken directly after Gorbachev’s death – on Tuesday, the Russian president had sent condolences through the Kremlin. Gorbachev was one of the most scathing critics of the current Russian leader domestically.despite having positions aligned with the current Russian leader on the relationship with Western countries.

The former Soviet leader became known worldwide as the man who ended the Cold War without violence, but many Russians condemned him for having initiated the bold opening reforms (Perestroika and Glasnost) that led to the collapse of the USSR, ushering in a period economically difficult for the countries that broke up from it.

Mikhail Gorbachev, last leader of the Soviet Union, dies at 91

He was responsible for implementing the process of political opening in the then communist power and for negotiating with the United States an end to competition for nuclear weapons. In 1990, he received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990.