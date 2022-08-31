QuintoAndar expands business model and creates direct rental management between owners and tenants

QuintoAndar expanded its real estate rental vertical, with the modality of contract without administration.

The decision to expand the business model aims to reach an audience that the company is not yet serving, such as owners who prefer to rent without intermediation or investors who have several properties and already have their own management structure. The information is from Caio Oliveira, director of rental product at proptech. “We have several examples of audiences that we were not reaching and we decided to create a product for them”, he says.

In practice, the owner will be able to use the platform as a means of dissemination and the tools for scheduling, inspection, entry and signing of a digital contract at no cost, and will also be able to count on the visit of a professional photographer to collect a series of information that helps in the property pricing.

In this modality, the tenant needs to contract the “simple surety”, whose value varies according to the tenant’s credit profile and the characteristics of the property. The brokerage fee follows the same model as contracts administered by QuintoAndar and is paid when the first rent is collected.

In the first 10 days of the test period, before announcing it to the market, the company noticed a 7% increase in new properties registered in the modality. “We work in the search for efficiency in our business and the perspectives are very positive”, says Oliveira.

The format in which QuintoAndar is responsible for managing the contract is available, which involves charging the tenant, exit inspections or managing any requests for repairs. In this modality, the company currently has around 185 thousand contracts in 75 cities in Brazil and more than R$ 90 billion in assets under management.

Other changes

After going through a reduction of about 4% of the headcount in the first half, the company went through some changes.

This move is the latest in a series of actions to expand the company’s strategy. In June, the company landed in Mexico City as Benvi, the international brand of proptech. Currently, the company is also present in Argentina, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. On another front, the startup launched, in May, an initiative that connects real estate agents and brokers.

The history of QuintoAndar

The QuintoAndar model began to be thought of when its co-founders, André Penha and Gabriel Braga, met during an MBA at Stanford. “We each returned to Brazil with a debt of US$ 200,000. It would be easy to get a job in a big company, but we wanted to create something that would solve a real problem in people’s lives”, explained Penha.

In 2013, the two went to Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, and, for two years, tested and improved their business model.

In a short time, the company caught the attention of the real estate market. The main innovation was to eliminate one of the biggest problems that tenants and landlords face: the search for guarantees such as a guarantor or surety bond.

Even before they went in search of investment, the money appeared — and it was not small: US$ 250 million was raised. To learn more about creating the Fifth floorcheck out the podcast episode From Zero to Top, an original production of InfoMoney.

