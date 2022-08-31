R$ 2.14 drop in gasoline in two months brings relief to the consumer’s pocket – Notícias

After the project that set 18% ceiling for ICMS on fuel and three price reductions authorized by Petrobras at distributors, the value of gasoline dropped by R$ 2.14 per liter at gas stations across the country in two months.

Since the week of June 19 to 25, when a liter of gasoline reached its highest price, R$ 7.39, the value has already dropped 28.9% and was below R$ 5 at some stations.

O average price in the last week, between the 21st and 27th of August, was R$ 5.25. The minimum amount was BRL 4.19 and the maximum amount was BRL 7, according to data from the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels).





The maximum amount paid per liter of fuel reached R$ 8.99 in the first week of May, according to a survey by the agency.

To find out how the drop in gasoline last month impacted consumers, the R7 visited gas stations in São Paulo where fuel was below R$5.

The drop in the amount charged for fuel helped consumers to cut costs, but the decrease was still not enough. "The price of gasoline is still not good, it hasn't reached the same value as before. The ideal would be alcohol worth about R$3 and gasoline, R$4.20", says the cabby José Pereira Neto, 61 years old. According to him, since the price of fuel soared this year, it was necessary to increase his working hours, which reach up to 11 hours a day.





With the cut in the rate of ICMS, Cláudio Oliveira, a 59-year-old logistics operator, expected to see a bigger drop in the price at pumps. "I already paid R$7.28 for gasoline this year, now I pay an average of R$5.14. I'm saving about R$150 a month, but it would be better if gas stations charged R$4.80. I liked that gasoline went down, but there should be a restriction, all stations should have the same value, which changes a lot. I think the price could go down a little more, because there was a drop in the tax and the percentage was higher, the pass-through should be more proportional", he says.





App driver Ricardo Araújo, 52, says that "any economy at the moment it helps, but the gasoline needs to go down more." "The reduction gives a relief in expenses, even if the percentage of savings is small, I started to have about 15% more profit. The fuel is 30% of what I earn per day, plus the platform fee, it's more than half of what I earn", he adds.





According to Araújo, expensive gasoline hurt the income of app drivers and required many to work for long periods. “I just didn’t increase my service time because there’s no way to move anymore, I was already doing a lot of races, today I have to work at least ten hours a day. I’ve been in this profession for six years, and this was one of the worst. today they need to work more than 12 hours, this generates a lot of accidents. The person leaves one application and goes to another, because some platforms cut from a certain amount of hours. In addition, many short trips are no longer worth it”, he says. .

Another consumer who needs fuel at work, Alessando Aléssio, 37, did not feel a significant savings by cutting ICMS. "I work making deliveries, I pay all the costs, where I unload is in Guarulhos. Because it's far away, the amount I receive for shipping ends up not even making up for it yet, it's still high as hell, it's very difficult. , I look for the cheapest gas stations and I only supply them there", he explains.





Aléssio works seven hours a day, traveling around 150 km. “My daily expense today is R$100, when it was R$7 for gasoline, I spent R$10 to R$15 more, for me the reduction would have to be greater”, he argues.

Aléssio makes deliveries to an online sales platform and has seen the situation worsen since Covid-19. With a degree in mechanical engineering, he entered the business seven years ago. "I chose to buy a truck, after the company where I worked went bankrupt, and to do shipping, but the competition is too great, it's not possible anymore, there was even a crowd that called me, now not anymore. In the pandemic, a lot of people bought a little truck , because she became unemployed."



















Fear of a new price spike













Consumers fear that the value of fuel will rise again next year. “The ideal was for the price of gasoline to fall further, because I believe that after the elections it will rise again”, says Cláudio Oliveira.

Taxi driver Joaquim Tadeu Mendes de Souza, 44, who usually travels from 150 km to 200 km a day, over 12 hours of work, thinks that “at the moment the price of gasoline is ok”. But he makes reservations about the duration of the measure to contain the inflation.

"For me it's an electoral game. Why did it go down just now? The reduction is only during the election period. Of course, later on it will go up again. The war between Ukraine and Russia will continue, they will probably use this to increase fuel again after January", he defends.















































* Intern at R7, under the supervision of Ana Lúcia Vinhas.