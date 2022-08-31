Rain leaves a third of Pakistan with floods and more than a thousand dead | World

Tens of millions of people were affected by the heaviest rains in three decades in Pakistan. Since June, more than 1,100 people have died, a third of the country has been flooded and billions of people have been lost.

Emergency rescue work intensified on Tuesday (30) in Pakistan to try to help those affected by the floods.

1 of 2 Flooded bridge in Puran Dhoro, Pakistan on August 30, 2022 — Photo: Yasir Rajput/Reuters Flooded bridge in Puran Dhoro, Pakistan on August 30, 2022 — Photo: Yasir Rajput/Reuters

Authorities and humanitarian organizations are trying to speed up the delivery of aid to the more than 33 million people affected, one in seven Pakistanis, but the task is complex due to damage to roads and bridges.

The number of victims could be even higher because the authorities are unable to reach isolated villages in the mountainous areas of the north of the country. And in the south, the Indus River, the most important in the country, can overflow.

In the south and west of the country, homeless people seek refuge on elevated roads and railways to escape flooding.

Worst flood in history, says prime minister

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said these are the worst floods in Pakistan’s history. “The damage done to our infrastructure is significant and extends across the entire country,” he said.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the country needs more than US$10 billion (R$51 billion) to rebuild the affected infrastructure. “There was great damage, particularly in the areas of telecommunications, roads, agriculture and livelihoods,” he said.

2 of 2 Drone image shows flooding in Punjab, Pakistan — Photo: REUTERS Drone image shows flooding in Punjab, Pakistan — Photo: REUTERS

The monsoon season, which runs from June to September, is important for irrigating crops and replenishing the water resources of the Indian subcontinent, but it also causes destruction and tragedy each year, even though the country has not had such heavy rainfall in three decades.

The Pakistani government attributes the extreme phenomena to climate change and claims that the country is suffering the consequences of irresponsible practices with the environment in other regions of the world.

A third of Pakistan is currently “underwater”, said Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, citing a crisis of unimaginable proportions. “Everything is one big ocean, there’s no dry place to pump water.”

According to the weather service, Pakistan has recorded twice as much rainfall as expected.

In Balochistan and Sindh provinces, the most affected in the south of the country, rainfall was four times higher than the average of the previous 30 years.

The floods come at a time of Pakistan’s severe economic crisis.

The UN and the Pakistani government, which declared a state of emergency, have appealed for the collection of US$160 million (R$ 820 million) to finance emergency aid.

The plan, scheduled for the next six months, will provide basic services (health, food, clean water and shelter) to the 5.2 million people most affected.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Monday the reactivation of a vital financial support program for Pakistan and the release of a US$ 1.1 billion (R$ 5.64 billion) package.

The United States announced on Tuesday a first shipment of humanitarian aid of US$ 30 million (R$ 153 million). Planes with assistance began arriving from China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres will travel to the country next week to visit “the areas most affected by this unprecedented climate catastrophe”, said his spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric.

Prices for staples, including onions, tomatoes and chickpeas, have soared by lack of supplies in the flooded provinces of Sindh and Punjab, the country’s breadbaskets.

Across the country, improvised IDP camps have sprung up in schools, highways and military bases.

In the village of Nowshera, a school has become a shelter for 2,500 victims, affected by the summer heat and with little water and food.