Rebeca runs away from Danilo and asks Moa for shelter in Cara e Coragem | come around

Danilo (Ricardo Pereira) was unable to explain himself when Rebeca’s (Mariana Santos) kidnappers said that his money would be deposited in exchange for the secret formula, exposing the woman to the risk of death.

Rebeca wants an explanation for her kidnapping

And the dondoca, who already came with several suspicions, decides to move away from her husband and leaves the house.

With nowhere to go, Rebeca asks for shelter from… Moa (Marcelo Serrado)!

Summary of 'Cara e Courage': Chapters from August 29 to September 03

The stuntman comes home with Pat (Paolla Oliveira) and finds his ex-wife.

“I’m sorry, Moa… I don’t have anywhere to go. Just for a while. Let me stay here with my son,” she begs, noting that both he and Pat know what she went through at the kidnappers’ hands.

Moa says she understands and pushes Pat.

“I understand that after what Danilo set up, negotiating with those gringos to the point that you were under their sights, there is no relationship that can hold. But… Pat has to agree that you stay here, otherwise nothing will be done” , argues.

Pat does not object, however, he makes one caveat:

“Tomorrow you think of somewhere else to go.”

Unable to demand more, Rebeca accepts the imposed conditions.

Danilo goes after Rebeca

Danilo deduces that the woman went to Moa’s house. The ex-best friends meet on the street and an argument ensues.

“I know she’s there! You live there with Chiquinho. Rebeca has no one else besides him, this is the only place she would go. Call my wife there now!”, shouts Danilo, out of control.

The scenes will air in this Wednesday’s chapter, 8/31, of Cara e Coragem.